Former Youth Olympics 1,500m champion Gilbert Kwemoi has passed on. Kwemoi died on Friday at a hospital in Mt. Elgon, aged only 23.
Kwemoi lit up the Olympic Stadium in Nanjing, China, winning gold in 1500m in 3:41.99 during the 2014 Youth Olympic Games.
A year later, Kwemoi won silver for Kenya at the African Under20 Championships in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia.
Reports indicate that Kwemoi had a headache and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The late athlete was born in Kipsigon in Mount Elgon area, Bungoma County in October 3, 1997.
