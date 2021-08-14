RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Athlete Gilbert Kwemoi dies aged 23

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenyan Gilbert Kwemoi (Left) and Ethiopian Bekele Ayele Demoz run during the 12th African Juniors Athletics Championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 6, 2015. (Photo by Orhan Karsli/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Former Youth Olympics 1,500m champion Gilbert Kwemoi has passed on. Kwemoi died on Friday at a hospital in Mt. Elgon, aged only 23.

Kwemoi lit up the Olympic Stadium in Nanjing, China, winning gold in 1500m in 3:41.99 during the 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

A year later, Kwemoi won silver for Kenya at the African Under20 Championships in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia.

Reports indicate that Kwemoi had a headache and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The late athlete was born in Kipsigon in Mount Elgon area, Bungoma County in October 3, 1997.

