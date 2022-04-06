Kenya's rugby 15s squad unveiled ahead of Currie Cup

Kenya rugby 15s Head Coach Paul Odera, has unveiled a 32-man squad for Currie Cup in South Africa.
This is the 84th Edition of the Currie Cup features 10 teams from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Georgia, and Kenya.
Odera has handed five players their national debuts for the tournament that will be played between April and June.
The Currie Cup is a second-tier competition of the Currie Cup Premier Division. This year’s showpiece will be the 84th edition and will feature 10 teams from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Georgia and Kenya. The South African teams that usually enter this competition use it as an avenue to qualify for the top-tier league, the Premier Division.
Simbas open their campaign against Valke Falcons on April 9th at the Bosman stadium in Brakpan before taking on Zimbabwe’s Goshawks and South Africa’s Down Touch Griffons on April 23 and April 30 respectively.
Simba will then play Border Bulldogs, Georgia’s Black Lion, Boland Cavaliers, SWD Eagles, Leopards and the Eastern Province Elephants in that order.
The top four teams after the round robin action qualify for the semis.
Odera’s team will be captained by Dan Sikuta. The Kabras Sugar RFC’s lock will be assisted by Elkeans Musonye of Impala Saracens and KCB’s Darwin Mukidza.
Kenya 7’s powerhouse Collins Injera, who recently pulled an April Fools prank on Kenyans about retiring, will replace Jacob Ojee on May 1, due to work commitments. KCB’s Oliver Mangeni will also pave way for Brian Ndirangu on April 21.
There are other five players who will be unavailable for the Currie Cup but will join the squad later as they prepare for the Rugby world cup qualifiers. The five include Malcolm Onsando, Toby Francombe, Michael Wanjala, Barry Robinson and Michael Kimwele. The World Cup qualifiers are set for July in France.
Simbas will be chasing its first ever appearance at a World Cup.
Full squad
From Menengai Oilers
Geoffrey Ominde, John Okoth, Beldad Peter Obia, Timothy Omela, Clinton Odhiambo, Colman Obulinji, Edward Mwaura.
From KCB
Darwin Mukidza, Jacob Ojee, Peter Kioko, Vincent Onyala, Brian Wahinya, Samuel Mosiori, Oliver Mangéni, Patrick Yugi
From Kabras Sugar
Derrick Lusambili, Jone Kubu, Brian Frank, Daniel Sikuta(captain), George Otieno, Shem Joseph, Brian Otieno, Joseph Odero, Ephraim Bwire
From Kenya Harlequins
Brian Lumangáti
From Strathmore Leos
Andrew Matoka, Bethwel Anami,
From Impala Saracens
Elkeans Musonye
From Nondescripts
Brian Amaitsa, Ian Njenga
From University of Johannesburg
Andrew Peter, Thomas Okeyo
