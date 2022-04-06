Kenya's rugby 15s squad unveiled ahead of Currie Cup

Odera has handed five players their national debuts for the tournament that will be played between April and June.

The Currie Cup is a second-tier competition of the Currie Cup Premier Division. This year’s showpiece will be the 84th edition and will feature 10 teams from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Georgia and Kenya. The South African teams that usually enter this competition use it as an avenue to qualify for the top-tier league, the Premier Division.

Simbas open their campaign against Valke Falcons on April 9th at the Bosman stadium in Brakpan before taking on Zimbabwe’s Goshawks and South Africa’s Down Touch Griffons on April 23 and April 30 respectively.

Simba will then play Border Bulldogs, Georgia’s Black Lion, Boland Cavaliers, SWD Eagles, Leopards and the Eastern Province Elephants in that order.

The top four teams after the round robin action qualify for the semis.

Odera’s team will be captained by Dan Sikuta. The Kabras Sugar RFC’s lock will be assisted by Elkeans Musonye of Impala Saracens and KCB’s Darwin Mukidza.

Simba Squad for Currie Cup revealed. Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya 7’s powerhouse Collins Injera, who recently pulled an April Fools prank on Kenyans about retiring, will replace Jacob Ojee on May 1, due to work commitments. KCB’s Oliver Mangeni will also pave way for Brian Ndirangu on April 21.

There are other five players who will be unavailable for the Currie Cup but will join the squad later as they prepare for the Rugby world cup qualifiers. The five include Malcolm Onsando, Toby Francombe, Michael Wanjala, Barry Robinson and Michael Kimwele. The World Cup qualifiers are set for July in France.

Simbas will be chasing its first ever appearance at a World Cup.

Full squad

From Menengai Oilers

Geoffrey Ominde, John Okoth, Beldad Peter Obia, Timothy Omela, Clinton Odhiambo, Colman Obulinji, Edward Mwaura.

From KCB

Darwin Mukidza, Jacob Ojee, Peter Kioko, Vincent Onyala, Brian Wahinya, Samuel Mosiori, Oliver Mangéni, Patrick Yugi

From Kabras Sugar

Derrick Lusambili, Jone Kubu, Brian Frank, Daniel Sikuta(captain), George Otieno, Shem Joseph, Brian Otieno, Joseph Odero, Ephraim Bwire

From Kenya Harlequins

Brian Lumangáti

From Strathmore Leos

Andrew Matoka, Bethwel Anami,

From Impala Saracens

Elkeans Musonye

From Nondescripts

Brian Amaitsa, Ian Njenga

From University of Johannesburg