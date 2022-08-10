Again, Manchester City star pleads NOT guilty to 10th Rape charge

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  gist

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy who is currently facing jail time has pleaded not guilty to an eighth count of rape ahead of his trial.

Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to a number of rape allegations
Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to a number of rape allegations

Benjamin Mendy appeared at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, August 10 for his trial.

The French defender has already denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy further pleaded not guilty to the 10th charge, relating to a new complainant, which had already been reported but had not previously been put to him.

The 28-year-old Frenchman is alleged to have committed the offenses against seven young women between October 2018 and August 2021.

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces 10 counts of rape and one of sexual assault
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces 10 counts of rape and one of sexual assault AFP

Mendy is due to stand trial alongside co-defendant Louis Saha Matturie.

Mendy's co-defendant Matturie, denies eight counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault relating to eight young women.

His alleged offenses span July 2012 to August last year.

According to a report from Daily Mirror, about 20 members of the media were in court for the hearing on Wednesday, with others watching by videolink and a French interpreter was in the dock with the defendants.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy AFP

None of the women involved have been identified and reporting restrictions still apply ahead of the trial.

Mendy has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52million and still remains on bail for the time being.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Benjamin Mendy has pleaded not guilty to a number of rape allegations

    Again, Manchester City star pleads NOT guilty to 10th Rape charge

  • Former Wales Manager Ryan Giggs is currently facing trial for domestic assault charges

    Revealed: How Manchester United legend 'headbutted' his girlfriend at his £1.7million home

  • Reactions to Bayern Munich's celebration of Sadio Mane 's CAF Award

    'Liverpool would never' - Fans heap praise on Bayern Munich over 'special' Sadio Mané treatment

Recommended articles

Again, Manchester City star pleads NOT guilty to 10th Rape charge

Again, Manchester City star pleads NOT guilty to 10th Rape charge

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are valued at 7.75 odds to win the 2022/23 Serie A title, worth a punt?

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are valued at 7.75 odds to win the 2022/23 Serie A title, worth a punt?

Time to say goodbye: Timo Werner finally signs for RB Leipzig [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Time to say goodbye: Timo Werner finally signs for RB Leipzig [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date

FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date

France Football set to announce 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees this Friday

France Football set to announce 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees this Friday

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

Trending

Timo Werner has left Chelsea to rejoin RB Leipzig

Werner is the latest of Chelsea's ‘unwanted 10’ to depart but who are the others and what is their status?

Real Madrid and Barcelona will slug it out for the 2022/23 La Liga title
BETTING

Real Madrid remain favourites to win 2022/23 La Liga despite Barcelona’s spending spree

Serena Williams hints at retirement in VOGUE's latest cover
TENNIS

'I'm terrible at goodbyes' - Serena Williams announces retirement in VOGUE's latest issue

The 2022 Ballon d'Or awards nominees will be announced on Friday, August 12,2022

France Football set to announce 2022 Ballon d'Or nominees this Friday

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has Nigeria's Victor Osimhen and Cameroon's Andre Zambo Anguissa in his squad

Sconcerti defends Napoli president on 'racism' accusations over African players

The location of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official countdown clock
QATAR 2022

FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date

Timo Werner
OPINION

Time to say goodbye: Timo Werner finally signs for RB Leipzig [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]