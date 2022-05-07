Global stars shine, Kenya dominates as World Athletics Continental Tour - Absa Kip Keino classic gets underway

Charles Ouma
Among the highlights of the day is the men's 100M where African record holder and Kenya's sprint sensation, Ferdinand Omanyala will be squaring it out with notable names

Nairobi hosted the World Athletics Continental Tour - Absa Kip Keino Classic with the afternoon session having remarkable results as giants tumbled, heroes dominated and new champions took their place.

The third edition of the showpiece attracted top talent from across the globe with crowds lining up to experience the moment.

Running in her first 100m of the year, 35-year-old Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce crossed the finish line a world-leading time of 10.47seconds, finishing ahead of ahead of Bassant Hemida and Shannon Ray.

Namibian star Christine Mboma did not finish due to a muscle injury

In the 5000M, 20-year old Jacob Krop is the reigning champion after flooring favourites, Edward Zakayo and Daniel Ebenyo.

The young talent powered to the finish line, followed by Daniel Mateiko and Daniel Ebenyo who came in second and third respectively.

In the men's javelin, Julius Yego did not disappoint his fans after he put up a good show to finish second (79.59).

Abdelrahman Ihab was the winner (83.79 M) with Grobler Johann (79.11M) coming third after Yego.

Julius Kipkwony put up an impressive show to win the men’s 10000M. His fans cheered him on as he cocluded the race with a remarkable and powerful sprint to cross the finish line.

In the women's 400M, South Africa's Coetzee Miranda dominated the race, breezing past her competitors to cross the finish line in 51.50 seconds with William Rayan from Kenya police winning the men's race.

In the women's 400M hurdles, Jane Chege was no match for her competitors, dominating the race with powerful sprints and jumps over the hurdles in a mix of experience, power and and strategy.

Abraham Kibiwot won the men's 3,000M steeplechase in 8.11.92 with Kenya's Benjamin Kigen finishing third.

More events are coming up with the men's 100M being one of the highlights of the day.

African record holder and Kenya's sprint sensation, Ferdinand Omanyala will be squaring it out with notable names in the event.

