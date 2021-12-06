Gor Mahia and Tusker knocked out of continental tournaments

On Sunday, December 5, Kenyan champions Tusker lost 1-0 to Tunisian outfit CS Sfaxien at the Taieb M'hiri stadium in Sfax, Tunisia, in the second leg.

In the first leg played at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi the two sides had played out to a barren draw which meant anyone could progress to the next round if they won the second leg.

The Kenya Premier League champions, started the match well as they dominated the opening 20 minutes with shots and set pieces directed towards the Sfaxien keeper.

Charles Momanyi had a chance to put Tusker on the lead in the 25th minute but he rattled the side net.

Against the run of play, the hosts through Aymen Harzi went ahead from the spot kick after Kalos Kirenge fouled Maarofi inside the area. A clinical penalty in the 35th minute meant the hosts went to the break with a 1-0 lead.

The lone penalty strike was enough to seal the win for the three-time Confederation Cup champions CS Sfaxien.

Gor Mahia

K'Ogalo came into the clash carrying a 1-0 deficit from the first leg defeat suffered in Brazzaville. Gor needed a 2-0 victory at home to sail through, but this did not happen.

Roland Oukuri who scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victor at home last weekend found the back of the net again, scoring the opener after 10 minutes, reacting quickest to tap home from close range after Faria Ondongo’s freekick was pushed to the bar by the Gor keeper.

K’Ogalo drew level two minutes later when John Macharia hammered a lose ball home from inside the area.

K'Ogalo could have gone to the half time break with a lead when Samuel Onyango's cross found Philemon Otieno in the back post but the midfielder could not guide his diving header on target as both teams went into the half time break locked in a 1-1 draw.

Otôho had a mirror start to the second half as they almost regained the lead when Moïse Nkounkou's cross evaded everyone in the box and found Massanga Matondo but his shot was deflected out for a corner.

Gor Mahia pushed for a goal that would revive their hopes of getting to the group stages and almost found one in the 67th minute when Nkata guided Alphonse Onyango's cross onto the path of Ulimwengu but the Burundian lacked composure as he blazed his effort over the bar.

Another attempt by K’Ogalo was in the 78th minute with the new sup Sydney having a chance to give a lead , but his effort saw the ballot go wide over the bar.