Struggling Gor Mahia sack Mark Harrison appoint Paul Nkata

Harrison who had been in charge for just five months, was sent packing alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango.

"As a club, we have made a decision to part ways with coach Mark Harrison and his technical bench. We thank the 3 for services offered to the club," shared Gor Mahia on their twitter page.

Former Nairobi City Stars, Muhoroni Youth, Tusker FC, Bandari FC and Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Paul Nkata has been promoted to take over the reins on interim basis and will be charged with the task of steering the Gor Mahia ship back on its course.

Gor Mahia are currently positioned fifth on the log having managed just 27 points from 16 matches. Out of the 16 matches, K'Ogallo have seven wins, six draws and three loses.

A 3-0 loss to sixth placed side Posta Rangers, proved the final straw for Gor Mahia Wazio and Harrison who was ultimately unable to return the club to glory. Coincidentally Nkata’s first match at the helm of the record league champions will be against Posta Rangers.