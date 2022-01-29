RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Struggling Gor Mahia sack Mark Harrison appoint Paul Nkata

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Harrison was only at the club for five months

Mark Harrison (left) who had been in charge for just five months, was sent packing alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo (2nd left) and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango (masked).
Mark Harrison (left) who had been in charge for just five months, was sent packing alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo (2nd left) and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango (masked).

Gor Mahia have sacked head coach Mark Harrison following a series of poor results in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Recommended articles

Harrison who had been in charge for just five months, was sent packing alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango.

"As a club, we have made a decision to part ways with coach Mark Harrison and his technical bench. We thank the 3 for services offered to the club," shared Gor Mahia on their twitter page.

Gor Mahia appoint Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata as new head coach
Gor Mahia appoint Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata as new head coach Pulse Live Kenya

Former Nairobi City Stars, Muhoroni Youth, Tusker FC, Bandari FC and Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Paul Nkata has been promoted to take over the reins on interim basis and will be charged with the task of steering the Gor Mahia ship back on its course.

Gor Mahia are currently positioned fifth on the log having managed just 27 points from 16 matches. Out of the 16 matches, K'Ogallo have seven wins, six draws and three loses.

A 3-0 loss to sixth placed side Posta Rangers, proved the final straw for Gor Mahia Wazio and Harrison who was ultimately unable to return the club to glory. Coincidentally Nkata’s first match at the helm of the record league champions will be against Posta Rangers.

Harrison joined the team last August as a replacement for Vaz Pinto who resigned and left for Portugal. Pamzo on the other hand joined the team at the start of last season while Onyango joined the team in March 2021 following the exit of Willis Ochieng.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Struggling Gor Mahia sack Mark Harrison appoint Paul Nkata

Struggling Gor Mahia sack Mark Harrison appoint Paul Nkata

Harambee starlets have not withdrawn from AWCON qualifier -Sports CS says

Harambee starlets have not withdrawn from AWCON qualifier -Sports CS says

Peru stun goal-shy Colombia, Venezuelan Rondon's treble sinks Bolivia

Peru stun goal-shy Colombia, Venezuelan Rondon's treble sinks Bolivia

Canada ready for World Cup 'battle' with US

Canada ready for World Cup 'battle' with US

Minister blames 'reckless' opening of stadium gate for deadly Cameroon crush

Minister blames 'reckless' opening of stadium gate for deadly Cameroon crush

'Reckless' opening of stadium gate caused deadly Cameroon crush: minister

'Reckless' opening of stadium gate caused deadly Cameroon crush: minister

'Lethal finisher' Vlahovic completes Juventus move

'Lethal finisher' Vlahovic completes Juventus move

Liverpool leading chase for Porto's Diaz - reports

Liverpool leading chase for Porto's Diaz - reports

US congratulates Iran on World Cup, hopes for faceoff

US congratulates Iran on World Cup, hopes for faceoff

Trending

Lamu boy speaks Kiswahili in press conference, Kenyans impressed

Lamu footballer Feiswal Mohammed Bamkuu addresses French media in Kiswahili after signing to third tier side La Berrichonne de Châteauroux.

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU