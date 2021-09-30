Harambee Stars entered their first residential training today, on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Utalii Sports Grounds, ahead of their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier back to back matches against Mali.
Harambee Stars begin training ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier
Kenya is expected to play Mali back to back in October 7 and 10.
All local-based players have checked into camp today morning with their foreign-based counterparts set to join the camp from Thursday evening save for Abud Omar, Stanley Okumu, Eric Ouma, Richard Odada, and Ismael Gonzalez who will link up with the team in Morocco.
Newly appointed Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat commented on his first residential training session with the players ahead of the back-to-back 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matches against Mali.
“Today being our first day of residential training, we have had a good session with the players and we will be working extensively to build a team that can gain a positive result against Mali home and away in our 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign,” said Coach Firat.
Harambee Stars play Mali away, in Morocco, on October 7, before traveling back for the home match on October 10, 2021. The team leaves for Morocco on October 4, 2021.
Kenya is currently second on the standings on two points, two behind leaders Mali, and level on points with Uganda.
Goalkeepers
Ian Otieno (Zesco, Zambia), Faruk Shikhalo (KMC, Tanzania), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Brian Bwire (Tusker)
Defenders
Joseph Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), David Odhiambo (Napsa, Zambia), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Frank Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Daniel Sakari (Tusker), David Owino (KCB), Abud Omar (AEL Larisa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania)
Midfielders
Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Patila Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Ismael Gonzalez (Real Murcia, Spain), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Keagan Ndemi (Bandari), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), Regean Otieno (KCB), Erick Zakayo (Tusker), Ovella Ochieng (Marumo Gallants, South Africa), Philip Mayaka (Colorado Rapids, USA), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari)
Forwards
Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Henry Meja (Tusker, Kenya), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke