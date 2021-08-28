At the unveiling today, Matasi termed his reason to rejoin his former club for what he has termed as unfinished business.

Matasi spent three months at the club in 2018 before making a mega money move to Ethiopia, signing for St. George.

But three seasons later, he has made the decision to come back home especially after struggling for playing time last season.

“I am really happy to be back at Tusker and it’s a great pleasure for me. I was here for only three months then left and for me to come back it means there is something I didn’t fulfil as a player. I am here to work and help the team prosper and achieve its targets,” Matasi revealed.

He adds; “I come in to a great team which has achieved a lot. Tusker has won the league and qualified to represent the country in the CAF Champions League and this means a lot to me as a player. I have to work and fight to defend the badge of the club,” added the goalkeeper.

In welcoming the keeper, chairman Dan Aduda said; “We are really excited to land Matasi and he will add immense competition in our goalkeeping department. He has been here before, he knows the fabric of the club and it will not be hard for him to adjust.”

CEO Charles Obiny added; “As we prepare to play in the Champions League, Matasi’s experience will be vital for the goalkeeping department. He has played at big levels within club level and the national team and he is a huge addition to the squad.”

Matasi becomes the fourth player to be unveiled by the league champions, having roped in defender Charles Momanyi from Gor Mahia and the Tanzanian duo of defender Protus Kirenge and striker Ibrahim Joshua.

Grisly accident

In June 2021, Matasi was involved in a grisly road accident along the Nakuru-Kapsabet highway. The keeper and his family were involved in the gruesome accident that left his son and wife requiring surgery.

They were both operated on and have since been discharged. Matasi on the other hand suffered minor injuries which he has since shaken off.

The former West Kenya Sugar, AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers, and Tusker FC keeper was Kenya’s first-choice keeper at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egpyt and played in all three matches before Kenya were bundled out at the group stage.