Ferdinand Omanyala, Mike Mokamba, Samuel Imeta, and Dan Kiviasi have placed themselves in the hallmarks of history after clinching Kenya's first ever 4x100 victory at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius.
History as Kenya wins first ever 4x100 race at African championships
Kenyans beat defending champions South Africa
The Kenyan quartet crossed the finish line at a time of 39.28, 59 microseconds faster than the South African quartet of Cheswill Johnson, Benjamin Richardson, Antonio Alkana and Henricho Bruintjies with Zimbabwe quartet claiming the third spot at a time of 39.81.
After the race, Africa's fastest man Omanyala expressed his joy, congratulating his teammates for flying the Kenyan flag high. "Things are changing now. The world should get used to seeing more sprinters from Kenya. Now we have a strong relay team and soon we will be on the world stage," Omanyala said.
