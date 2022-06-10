ATHLETICS

History as Kenya wins first ever 4x100 race at African championships

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenyans beat defending champions South Africa

From left: Kenya's 4*100m relay team Samuel Imeta, Dan Kiviasi, Ferdinand Omanyala and Mike Mokamba that won gold at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius on June 10, 2022.
From left: Kenya's 4*100m relay team Samuel Imeta, Dan Kiviasi, Ferdinand Omanyala and Mike Mokamba that won gold at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius on June 10, 2022.

Ferdinand Omanyala, Mike Mokamba, Samuel Imeta, and Dan Kiviasi have placed themselves in the hallmarks of history after clinching Kenya's first ever 4x100 victory at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius.

Recommended articles

The Kenyan quartet crossed the finish line at a time of 39.28, 59 microseconds faster than the South African quartet of Cheswill Johnson, Benjamin Richardson, Antonio Alkana and Henricho Bruintjies with Zimbabwe quartet claiming the third spot at a time of 39.81.

After the race, Africa's fastest man Omanyala expressed his joy, congratulating his teammates for flying the Kenyan flag high. "Things are changing now. The world should get used to seeing more sprinters from Kenya. Now we have a strong relay team and soon we will be on the world stage," Omanyala said.

More to follow

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • From left: Kenya's 4*100m relay team Samuel Imeta, Dan Kiviasi, Ferdinand Omanyala and Mike Mokamba that won gold at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius on June 10, 2022.

    History as Kenya wins first ever 4x100 race at African championships

  • Breaking News

    Tragedy strikes at Kasarani as Egyptian student passes on

  • TOPSHOT - French driver Sebastien Ogier (R) and French co-driver Julien Ingrassia (L) celebrate on the podium after winning the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hells Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)

    Exciting line-up confirmed ahead of Naivasha Safari Rally

Recommended articles

History as Kenya wins first ever 4x100 race at African championships

History as Kenya wins first ever 4x100 race at African championships

Tragedy strikes at Kasarani as Egyptian student passes on

Tragedy strikes at Kasarani as Egyptian student passes on

Exciting line-up confirmed ahead of Naivasha Safari Rally

Exciting line-up confirmed ahead of Naivasha Safari Rally

Nicholas Kimeli breaks Eliud Kipchoge's record

Nicholas Kimeli breaks Eliud Kipchoge's record

Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Trending

SCOOP

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife

Thomas Partey changes name to Yakubu after marrying Muslim wife
COMMENT

€100 million for a 6th-choice midfielder - Here's why Tchouameni's Madrid transfer was a mistake

French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is set to join Real Madrid
AFCON2023Q

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

empty
ATHLETICS

Omanyala shines again on the African stage

Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala has shattered the Championship Record to hand Kenya its first Africa 100 metres title in 32 years.
AFCON2023Q

Atlas Lions of Morocco complete comeback win over South Africa

empty
ATHLETICS

History as Kenya wins first ever 4x100 race at African championships

From left: Kenya's 4*100m relay team Samuel Imeta, Dan Kiviasi, Ferdinand Omanyala and Mike Mokamba that won gold at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius on June 10, 2022.
SAFARI RALLY

Exciting line-up confirmed ahead of Naivasha Safari Rally

TOPSHOT - French driver Sebastien Ogier (R) and French co-driver Julien Ingrassia (L) celebrate on the podium after winning the 2021 Safari Rally Kenya near Hells Gate at Lake Naivasha, Kenya, on June 27, 2021. (Photo by TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images)
FASU GAMES

Tragedy strikes at Kasarani as Egyptian student passes on

Breaking News