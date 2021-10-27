RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Humphrey Kayange becomes 1st Kenyan to make it to World Rugby Hall of Fame

Former Kenya 7s player Humphrey Kayange has made history, becoming the first Kenyan to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

Kayange is among the 6 inductees who made it to the World Rugby Hall of Fame for the year 2021.

“History maker, Congratulations to @HKayangeOGW, the first Kenyan to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame #WorldRugbyHOF,” reads a tweet from World Rugy.

A veteran of twelve world Rugby Sevens series, Kayange, along with his brother Collins Injera was a mainstay of Kenyan sevens team feared for its strength and athleticism.

twitter.com

Kaynage helped the Shujaa reach two Rugby World cup sevens semi-finals in 2009, the same year he was nominated for world Rugby Sevens player of the year and again in 2013.

He also appeared at two commonwealth games in 2010 and 2014 and was a member of the team that won Kenya’s first ever HSBC world Rugby Sevens series cup title in Singapore in 2016.

Earlier, this year, Kayange become the first rugby Olympian to be appointed to the IOC’s decision making structure.

“A role model for all aspiring Kenyan rugby players. It is with great pleasure that I announce Humphrey Kayange into the 2021 World Rugby Hall of Fame” said John Eales, world Rugby Hall of Fame Chairman.

Humphrey Kayange becomes 1st Kenyan to make it to World Rugby Hall of Fame

