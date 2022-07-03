UFC 276

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Drake’s curse had no effect on Adesanya. Izzy did what Anthony Joshua could not do by defeating the Drake curse.

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Nigerian-born New Zealand professional Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) Israel Mobolaji Adesanya was victorious against Jared Cannonier at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 276.

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old Adesanya recorded a unanimous decision victory against Cannonier after five rounds in the octagon.

Adesanya the reigning UFC middleweight champion came into the fight with pressure as Canadian rapper, singer, and actor Aubrey Drake Graham made a huge bet on him to win.

Drake bet one million dollars that Adesanya would win and even had a face time with him a day before the fight.

ALSO READ: Anthony Joshua reveals why he sacked coaching crew for Usyk rematch

Super Eagles star could join Nottingham Forest but Leeds United are also interested

Super Eagles of Nigeria missing from CAF National Team of the Year

Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title at UFC 276
Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title at UFC 276 Pulse Nigeria

Adesanya showed no signs of pressure as he came into the fight with the theme song of popular wrestler the Undertaker.

At the octagon at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area Adesanya established his dominance from the start to put Cannonier on the back foot.

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier Pulse Nigeria

His tactics resulted into a convincing victory despite a late combination of hits by Cannonier.

After the fight, it was confirmed that Drake had won his one million dollar bet on Adesanya.

Israel Adesanya beats Jared Cannonier at UFC 276
Israel Adesanya beats Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 Pulse Nigeria

The Drake curse was coined after the Canadian star loses whenever he places a bet on a fighter to win.

Nigerian born-British professional boxer suffered from the Drake curse when he posed with the Canadian rapper ahead of his first fight against Andy Ruiz in New York.

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video]
Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video] Pulse Nigeria

Fans were delighted that Adesanya was able to retain his title despite Drake betting on him.

See reactions below

reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier Pulse Nigeria
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier Pulse Nigeria
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier
reactions as Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Here are some of the biggest talking points from UFC 276

    The biggest talking points from UFC 276 as Adesanya defends title

  • Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

    Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

  • Israel Adesanya has issued a response to former foe Alex Pereira

    Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira call out after succesful title defence

Recommended articles

The biggest talking points from UFC 276 as Adesanya defends title

The biggest talking points from UFC 276 as Adesanya defends title

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya survives Drake curse with victory against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira call out after succesful title defence

Israel Adesanya responds to Alex Pereira call out after succesful title defence

Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title

Israel Adesanya defeats Jared Cannonier to retain title

Reactions as Israel Adesanya walks out to the Undertaker theme song against Jared Cannonier

Reactions as Israel Adesanya walks out to the Undertaker theme song against Jared Cannonier

Alex Pereira brutally knocks out Sean Strickland, calls out Adesanya

Alex Pereira brutally knocks out Sean Strickland, calls out Adesanya

Trending

UFC 276

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to beat Cannonier [Video]

Drake bets 1 million dollars on Adesanya to win against Cannonier [Video]

Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville exchange words over Ronaldo's transfer request
UFC 276

Jared Cannonier to upset Israel Adesanya & other betting odds

The main event and co-main event at UFC 276
COMMENT

Manchester United risks falling for another transfer scam if they target Scamacca as Ronaldo’s replacement

Manchester United set to turn their attention to Gianluca Scamacca when Cristiano Ronaldo leaves
UFC

'I got him for you'- Kamaru Usman teases Leon Edwards with Jorge Masvidal K.O

Kamaru Usman to fight Leon Edwards at UFC 278
TRANSFERS

Suarez to Arsenal & 8 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

9 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

Sonko promises to take Conjestina for prayers to help her bounce back

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
UFC

UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him

Alex Pereira has called out former foe Israel Adesanya