RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Joy as Pele is finally discharged from hospital

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Pele underwent surgery to remove tumour from his colon.

Pele had been receiving treatment at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein after a suspected tumor was detected during routine tests.
Pele had been receiving treatment at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein after a suspected tumor was detected during routine tests.

Brazilian football legend Pele has been released from a month-long hospital stay after having surgery for a colon tumor, but will continue undergoing chemotherapy, his medical team said.

Recommended articles

80 year old Pele had been receiving treatment at Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since August 31, after a suspected tumor was detected during routine tests.

Pele, who underwent surgery on September 4, is in "stable" condition, doctors said.

The hospital did not use the word "cancer" in its statement and gave no further details on Pele's chemotherapy, but the treatment is typically used in cancer patients. The results of his biopsy were not made public.

“Now that he’s stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home,” daughter Kely Nascimento (pictured) said on Instagram, adding she will return to the United States, where she lives. “(Thank you) for all the affection and love we received from you this month!”
“Now that he’s stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home,” daughter Kely Nascimento (pictured) said on Instagram, adding she will return to the United States, where she lives. “(Thank you) for all the affection and love we received from you this month!” Pulse Live Kenya

"I am so happy to be back at home," Pele said in a statement on Facebook.

"I want to thank the entire Albert Einstein Hospital team, who made my stay a pleasant one, with a humane and very affectionate welcome. Thanks also to all of you, who from afar, make my life complete with so many messages of love."

"When the road is hard, celebrate every step of the journey. Focus on your happiness. It's true that I can't jump anymore, but these past few days, I've been punching the air more often than usual," he wrote.

Pele underwent routine examinations at the beginning of September, when during one of the cardiovascular and laboratory tests, doctors found a suspicious lesion in his right colon, which was discovered to be a tumor
Pele underwent routine examinations at the beginning of September, when during one of the cardiovascular and laboratory tests, doctors found a suspicious lesion in his right colon, which was discovered to be a tumor Pulse Live Kenya

Considered by many as the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento -- Pele's real name -- has been in poor health in recent years, and has had various stints in the hospital.

The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970) burst onto the global stage at just 17 with dazzling goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

"O Rei" (The King) went on to have one of the most storied careers in sport, scoring more than 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977.

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento has provided fans with updates on her father's condition during his hospital stay, posting pictures and videos on social media -- of them playing cards, or the footballer singing the anthem of Santos, his former club.
Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento has provided fans with updates on her father's condition during his hospital stay, posting pictures and videos on social media -- of them playing cards, or the footballer singing the anthem of Santos, his former club. Pulse Live Kenya

'FACE IT WITH A SMILE'

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento has provided fans with updates on her father's condition during his hospital stay, posting pictures and videos on social media -- of them playing cards, or the footballer singing the anthem of Santos, his former club.

Last week, his daughter said he had taken "several steps" towards recovery after his operation.

On Saturday, Pele praised "outstanding" Lionel Messi for breaking his record as the top goal scorer in a South American national team -- and apologized for the delay in offering his congratulations due to his medical treatment.

"When life imposes a challenge, it's always easier to face it with a smile," Pele wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday.

Pele has shied away from public life in recent years.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic -- which to date has left nearly 600,000 people dead in Brazil -- he isolated at his home in Guaruja on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, using social media to promote vaccination.

A documentary on Pele's life was released on streaming platform Netflix at the start of the year, with recent video showing the former sportsman moving slowly with the aid of a walker.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o given 48 hours to collect his Sh18,000 refund by 21-year-old

Jalang'o given 48 hours to collect his Sh18,000 refund by 21-year-old

Westlands interchange transformed into 3-storey road matrix [Photos]

Westlands interchange transformed into 3-storey road matrix [Photos]

Jalang'o:Why I rejected 8 hefty offers to sell Bonga na Jalas

Jalang'o:Why I rejected 8 hefty offers to sell Bonga na Jalas

Akothee gushes over Baby Daddy as he lands in the Country to see her parents

Akothee gushes over Baby Daddy as he lands in the Country to see her parents

First ever tour inside Omosh's new 3-bedroom house [Video]

First ever tour inside Omosh's new 3-bedroom house [Video]

I was badly Heartbroken- Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija opens up on being dumped

I was badly Heartbroken- Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija opens up on being dumped

Nyota Ndogo’s hubby makes U-turn on 'breakup' after spotting her with another man

Nyota Ndogo’s hubby makes U-turn on 'breakup' after spotting her with another man

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Vera Sidika ready to part with Sh1 Million in order to slay in the delivery room (Screenshots)

Vera Sidika ready to part with Sh1 Million in order to slay in the delivery room (Screenshots)

Trending

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Ferdinand Omanyala Photo- Courtesy

Kipchoge's disinterest in material things impresses fans

Eliud Kipchoge The Greatest

Victor Wanyama retires from International football

Victor Wanyama retires from International football.

Arteta eyes more 'special' days after Arsenal sweep past Tottenham

Bukayo Saka (centre)scored Arsenal's third goal against Tottenham Creator: Ben STANSALL