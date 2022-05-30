RUGBY

Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

Authors:

Amos Robi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

McGrath said there is more work to be done for the team to rise again

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Kenya seven’s rugby national team head coach Damian McGrath has said there is a lot to be done for the team to get back in form after the team displayed a poor show at the London 7s.

Recommended articles

In the first match, Kenya lost 12-5 to Ireland as Argentina piled more misery with a 26-0 loss. The final match of the pools seemed given but a try by the South Africans pushed killed the hopes for Shujaa.

McGrath who came in to replace Innocent Simiyu said work in progress to get the national side where it belongs.

“We have been giving away cheap possession and dropping the ball a lot and first we need to work on retaining our possession. It is still a long way to go and work in progress,” McGrath said.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 09: Richel Wangila #6 of Kenya is tackled by Thomas Isherwood #6 of Canada in their pool match during the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE - APRIL 09: Richel Wangila #6 of Kenya is tackled by Thomas Isherwood #6 of Canada in their pool match during the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Shujaa were knocked out of the main cup contest after losses to Ireland and Argentina.

France punished Kenya with a fourth consecutive loss in the 13th place playoffs as the loss to Japan closed the the London 7s campaign.

Kenya are on 38 points from the first sevens rounds, including picking just one each from the last two events in Vancouver and Toulouse. They are seven points outside the relegation zone.

Shujaa also exit the London 7s campaign having just collected a point.

In the local national circuit, Strathmore Leos beat Kabeberi 7s champions KCB to win the Christie 7s at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi.

The students ended the bankers 11 match winning streak in this years sevens circuit. Focus now shifts to Mombasa for the Driftwood sevens before heading to the Lake side cityv of Kisumu for Dala sevens.

Topics:

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

More from category

  • SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

    Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

  • Jon Moss has officiated his last game in English Football.

    Jon Moss retires in controversy as Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to secure PL promotion

  • Liverpool's most disappointing players

    5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Recommended articles

Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

Jon Moss retires in controversy as Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to secure PL promotion

Jon Moss retires in controversy as Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to secure PL promotion

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Courtois frustrates Salah, Mane as Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to clinch Champions League trophy

Courtois frustrates Salah, Mane as Real Madrid defeat Liverpool to clinch Champions League trophy

How to make money from the UEFA Champions League final

How to make money from the UEFA Champions League final

Trending

UCL FINAL

5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool's most disappointing players

Jon Moss retires in controversy as Nottingham Forest beat Huddersfield to secure PL promotion

Jon Moss has officiated his last game in English Football.