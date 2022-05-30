Shujaa head coach keen to rise after London 7s poor campaign

In the first match, Kenya lost 12-5 to Ireland as Argentina piled more misery with a 26-0 loss. The final match of the pools seemed given but a try by the South Africans pushed killed the hopes for Shujaa.

McGrath who came in to replace Innocent Simiyu said work in progress to get the national side where it belongs.

“We have been giving away cheap possession and dropping the ball a lot and first we need to work on retaining our possession. It is still a long way to go and work in progress,” McGrath said.

France punished Kenya with a fourth consecutive loss in the 13th place playoffs as the loss to Japan closed the the London 7s campaign.

Kenya are on 38 points from the first sevens rounds, including picking just one each from the last two events in Vancouver and Toulouse. They are seven points outside the relegation zone.

Shujaa also exit the London 7s campaign having just collected a point.

In the local national circuit, Strathmore Leos beat Kabeberi 7s champions KCB to win the Christie 7s at the RFUEA grounds in Nairobi.