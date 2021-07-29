Tokyo Olympics: Another tough day for Team Kenya

Beach Volleyball

Kenyan duo Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Khadambi lost 2-0 to Team USA players Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil in straight sets.

The Americans dispatched Kenya in just 25 minutes, the fastest women’s match since the Olympics adopted their current format.

USA won both sets 21-8, 21-6 respectively and almost certainly book a spot in the knockout round of 16.

Pulse Live Kenya

The match was the fastest since the international volleyball federation adopted the rally scoring and best-of-three sets format in 2002.

Kenya will wind up their group D campaign against Latvia on Saturday, July 31. Latvia beat Brazil 2-1 in the other group D match.

A win for Kenya against Latvia will keep their hope alive for progressing to the knock out phase as one of the lucky losers.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Lionesses

Just like their male compatriots (Simbas), the Lionesses lost two consecutive group A matches. Kenya lost their opening match 29–7 to New Zealand early this morning.

Kenya started poorly as the Black Ferns scored within a minute by spinning the ball from one side to the other. Soon after, try-scoring whiz Michaela Blyde took advantage of a small overlap to fly into the left hand corner for a second.

Kenya botched the kick off reception which led to Portia Woodman add another try to the score sheet. A few minutes before half time, Kenya settled into the game and interrupted New Zealand's game plan of flinging long passes one way and the other.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya kept significant possession for a long period which paid off as Christabel Lindo's try at halftime roared the Lionesses back to life.

Nine minutes into the second half, Blyde took a pass from Broughton and dotted down for the second time and final try of the game.

In their second match, Kenya Lionesses lost 35-12 to Russia Olympic Committee (ROC).

Pulse Live Kenya

Russia started off by taking the game to Kenya with the first try being scored at the centre of the posts after close to three minutes of play without a try. It was Nadezhda Sozonova who dived over for the opening try.

ROC scored the second try from a scrum, the ball was shifted to the right and Kristina Seredina spotted a gap before racing to score at the centre post for the second converted try.

Kenya trimmed the gap to two points before halftime. Janet Okello evaded her marker and sprinted on for a converted try that changed the scores to 14-7.

The Felix Oloo coached-side then landed the second try just before the break. ROC were penalized for an offside in their own five and Okello quickly tapped the ball before diving over. She however missed her conversion at close range for 14-12 at halftime.

Pulse Live Kenya

ROC came from the break looking brighter and Daria Shestakova went over for their third try while Alena Tiron landed their fourth try. The final try was from Marina Kukina.