Kenya vs Colombia set for August

This fixture was originally set for Saturday, April 18 2020 before being postponed in support of the government’s precautionary measures to protect public health against the COVID-19 pandemic which ravaged local and international sport.

Head Coach Felix Oloo, currently in Tokyo for the Olympics with the Kenya women’s national sevens team said, “As a technical bench we are spoiled for choice and pretty positive heading into the clash against Colombia.”

Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla said, “This is the first time we have an opportunity to be able to compete for the right to play in the RWC and it is a testament to the growth of the women’s game in our country."

Lionesses earned their ticket to this stage of the competition after finishing second behind South Africa in the 2019 Rugby Africa Women’s Cup while Colombia’s Las Tucanes defeated Brazil 23-19 in their Sudamérica Rugby region playoff fixture on Saturday, March 7 2020.

Pulse Live Kenya

The repechage tournament will consist of the second placed teams in the Asia, Europe and Oceania regional tournaments and the winner of the play-off between Kenya and Colombia.

The 2021 Rugby World Cup is scheduled to be the ninth edition of the Rugby World Cup for women, to be held in New Zealand in the cities of Auckland and Whangārei.