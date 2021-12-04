Rugby: Kenya eliminated from Dubai 7s

The loss means Kenya have dropped to the fifth place playoffs and are set to play USA at 12:57 PM (local time) in what will be a repeat of Friday’s pool B meeting.

As is always the case when these rivals meet, physicality was at the forefront of the fixture. But the game was won by South Africa’s ruthless efficiency on turnover possession and their superior defence.

The Blitzboks opened the scoring through Zain Davids, after JC Pretorius ripped the ball in the tackle and they swung the ball left before bringing it back right where a huge overlap was created.

The second try from Blitzboks' Captain Siviwe Soyizwapi’s was a highlight. The winger scored a well-executed try when he stretched out to dot down despite being tackled well before the tryline and having to negate the touchline.

But because both conversions were well off target, it was game on when Kenya crossed for a converted try to make it a three-point game.

Shujaa pulled back towards the end of the half after patient build saw them enter SA’s zone. Big carries followed before Alvin Marube bulldozed his way to SA’s try-line.

With time up on the clock in the first-half, Ronald Brown danced his way through the heart of the Kenyan defence for a try that gave South Africa a little breathing space on the scoreboard going to the break.

It was all Blitzboks at the start of the second half as Christie Grobbelaar and Shaun Williams went over for two quick-fire tries, but it would be Kenya who finished with a flourish.