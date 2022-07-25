10 medals for Kenya at World Championships

Team Kenya with a total of 44 athletes only managed to secure ten medals in total: two gold, five silver and three bronze, finishing fourth on the medal standings.

With ten medals in total, the championships in Eugene are a repeat of the 1993 championships in Stuttgart, Germany when Kenya won three gold medals, three silver and four bronze.

The last day of the championships saw Kenya win two medals; silver and bronze.

Pulse Live Kenya

Jacob Krop wins silver in 5,000m

The silver medal came courtesy of Jacob Krop in the men’s 5,000m in 13:09.98 behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who not only surprised Kenyans but the whole world when he crossed the finish line in 13:09.24.

The 21-year-old who is the current European record holder was definitely not the favourite before the start of the race.

The field was dominated by Olympic champion Selemon Barega of Ethiopia, World Record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda as well as his compatriot Oscar Chelimo and Krop.

The start of the race went as predicted, Cheptegei in his usual fashion went gung-ho in the first four laps before Krop took over to guide the pace.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, with 600meters to go, the Norwegian hit the afterburner, responding the fastest in the final 400m, crossing the finish line while flashing a ‘No.1’ gesture to the fans.

“They just made me push on the last lap and attack,” said Krop. “In the end, it looked like everybody wanted to get to the podium. I had my position and when I kicked, I wanted to maintain the spot, but Jakob had a strong kick too.”

Mary Moraa wins bronze in 800m

Kenya’s last medal at the Championships was won by Mary Moraa who ran a personal best of 1:56.71 to claim bronze in the women’s 800meters.

It was a fast race from the start with all athletes scrambling to dominate over the other. At the bell, Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji, hit the line at 57.09 with America’s Athing Mu, Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson and Moraa in hot pursuit.

Pulse Live Kenya

With 300meters to go, Mu took over the lead, with Hodgkinson and Moraa in hot pursuit. At only 20, Mu crossed the finish line to become the youngest woman to win both Olympics and World Championship in an individual track and field event in history.

The silver and bronze medals on the final day add to Kenya’s collection which featured gold medals from Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon in the women’s 1,500m and Emmanuel Korir’s win in the men’s 800m.

The silver medals came courtesy of Beatrice Chebet in the women’s 5,000m, Hellen Obiri in the 10,000m, Judith Jeptum in the women’s marathon and Stanley Waithaka in the men’s 10,000m.