10 medals for Kenya at World Championships

Cyprian Kimutai
Kenya finished fourth on the medal standings

Bronze medallist Kenya's Mary Moraa poses with her national flag after the women's 800m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)
The World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will go down in history books as the competition that produced the most medals but not for Kenya.

Team Kenya with a total of 44 athletes only managed to secure ten medals in total: two gold, five silver and three bronze, finishing fourth on the medal standings.

With ten medals in total, the championships in Eugene are a repeat of the 1993 championships in Stuttgart, Germany when Kenya won three gold medals, three silver and four bronze.

The last day of the championships saw Kenya win two medals; silver and bronze.

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 24: Silver medalist Jacob Krop of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Men's 5000m Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
The silver medal came courtesy of Jacob Krop in the men’s 5,000m in 13:09.98 behind Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who not only surprised Kenyans but the whole world when he crossed the finish line in 13:09.24.

The 21-year-old who is the current European record holder was definitely not the favourite before the start of the race.

The field was dominated by Olympic champion Selemon Barega of Ethiopia, World Record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda as well as his compatriot Oscar Chelimo and Krop.

The start of the race went as predicted, Cheptegei in his usual fashion went gung-ho in the first four laps before Krop took over to guide the pace.

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 24: Silver medalist Jacob Krop of Team Kenya and Daniel Simiu Ebenyo of Team Kenya celebrate after competing in the Men's 5000m Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
However, with 600meters to go, the Norwegian hit the afterburner, responding the fastest in the final 400m, crossing the finish line while flashing a ‘No.1’ gesture to the fans.

“They just made me push on the last lap and attack,” said Krop. “In the end, it looked like everybody wanted to get to the podium. I had my position and when I kicked, I wanted to maintain the spot, but Jakob had a strong kick too.”

Kenya’s last medal at the Championships was won by Mary Moraa who ran a personal best of 1:56.71 to claim bronze in the women’s 800meters.

It was a fast race from the start with all athletes scrambling to dominate over the other. At the bell, Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji, hit the line at 57.09 with America’s Athing Mu, Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson and Moraa in hot pursuit.

EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 24: Bronze medalist Mary Moraa of Team Kenya poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's 800m on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images for World Athletics)
With 300meters to go, Mu took over the lead, with Hodgkinson and Moraa in hot pursuit. At only 20, Mu crossed the finish line to become the youngest woman to win both Olympics and World Championship in an individual track and field event in history.

The silver and bronze medals on the final day add to Kenya’s collection which featured gold medals from Faith Chepng’etich Kipyegon in the women’s 1,500m and Emmanuel Korir’s win in the men’s 800m.

The silver medals came courtesy of Beatrice Chebet in the women’s 5,000m, Hellen Obiri in the 10,000m, Judith Jeptum in the women’s marathon and Stanley Waithaka in the men’s 10,000m.

Margaret Chelimo in the 10,000m and Conseslus Kipruto in the 3,000m gave the country bronze medals.

