Rugby: Tough draw for Kenya ahead of Singapore Sevens

Pool ‘A’ also has fourth-ranked USA and Canada, who are placed 13th in the next leg on the series set to run from April 9 to 10.

Shujaa finished ninth in the Seville 7s after beating hosts Spain 24-19 in a match played on Sunday.

Shujaa scored the opening try through Vincent Onyala with Tony Omondi adding the extras for Kenya to lead 7-0 in the second minute.

The cagey first half saw Spain score in the final minute through Pol Pla and Juan Martinez conversion ensured a 7-7 tie at the break.

The second half opened up more and the home side got a try via Tiago Romero to lead 14-7 but Shujaa quickly responded with a Jeff Oluoch try that was also converted for a 14-14.

Manu Moreno restored Spain’s lead with an unconverted try before Shujaa scored two unconverted tries to silence the hosts.

Following the ninth place finish, the boys are back to eighth position on the log after picking eight points in tournament. Shujaa have garnered 31 points after four outings.

Kenya's opponents, South Africa beat Australia 33-7 in the men’s final to continue their perfect start to the 2022 Series and rack up a sixth straight Cup victory.

Neil Powell’s side recorded a 34th consecutive win in the final, equaling the second-longest streak of all time, set by New Zealand’s 2001-02 team.