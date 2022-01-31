RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Rugby: Tough draw for Kenya ahead of Singapore Sevens

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Kenya in pool A alongside South Africa, Canada and USA

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Kenya Sevens rugby team has been placed in a tough Pool ‘A’ at the Singapore sevens that includes HSBC Sevens Series leaders South Africa.

Pool ‘A’ also has fourth-ranked USA and Canada, who are placed 13th in the next leg on the series set to run from April 9 to 10.

Shujaa finished ninth in the Seville 7s after beating hosts Spain 24-19 in a match played on Sunday.

Shujaa scored the opening try through Vincent Onyala with Tony Omondi adding the extras for Kenya to lead 7-0 in the second minute.

Kenya's Herman Humwa tries to save the ball during the Men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between France and Kenya at the Ciudad de Malaga stadium in Malaga, on January 22, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's Herman Humwa tries to save the ball during the Men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between France and Kenya at the Ciudad de Malaga stadium in Malaga, on January 22, 2022. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

The cagey first half saw Spain score in the final minute through Pol Pla and Juan Martinez conversion ensured a 7-7 tie at the break.

The second half opened up more and the home side got a try via Tiago Romero to lead 14-7 but Shujaa quickly responded with a Jeff Oluoch try that was also converted for a 14-14.

Manu Moreno restored Spain’s lead with an unconverted try before Shujaa scored two unconverted tries to silence the hosts.

Following the ninth place finish, the boys are back to eighth position on the log after picking eight points in tournament. Shujaa have garnered 31 points after four outings.

Justin Geduld of South Africa in action during the Men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 Semifinal match between South Africa and Ireland at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on January 30, 2022. (Photo by DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Justin Geduld of South Africa in action during the Men's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 Semifinal match between South Africa and Ireland at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, on January 30, 2022. (Photo by DAX Images/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Kenya's opponents, South Africa beat Australia 33-7 in the men’s final to continue their perfect start to the 2022 Series and rack up a sixth straight Cup victory.

Neil Powell’s side recorded a 34th consecutive win in the final, equaling the second-longest streak of all time, set by New Zealand’s 2001-02 team.

USA on the other hand sealed fifth place as a Kevon Williams try after the buzzer clinched a 22-17 win over England, after the two playoff contestants beat France and Scotland respectively in the fifth-place semi-finals.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

