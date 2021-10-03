Kenya's flag flying high at the 2021 London Marathon

Congratulatory messages are flowing in for Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei after she brought home a gold medal from the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon held on Sunday.
Jepkosgei won her first title at the London event breaking a two-year dominance by her compatriot Brigid Kosgei, who also participated at the women's event.
Joyciline made a time of two hours 17 minutes and 43 seconds (2:17:43) with Brigid coming in at fourth place.
