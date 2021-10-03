RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kenya's flag flying high at the 2021 London Marathon

Highlights from the 2021 London Marathon

Joyciline Jepkosgei wins women's event at the 2021 London Marathon

Congratulatory messages are flowing in for Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei after she brought home a gold medal from the 2021 Virgin Money London Marathon held on Sunday.

Jepkosgei won her first title at the London event breaking a two-year dominance by her compatriot Brigid Kosgei, who also participated at the women's event.

Joyciline made a time of two hours 17 minutes and 43 seconds (2:17:43) with Brigid coming in at fourth place.

