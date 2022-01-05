RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Kipchoge advices young athletes against alcohol abuse, immorality

Cyprian Kimutai

Kipchoge was speaking during the memorial service of Agnes Tirop

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 14: Eliud Kipchoge looks on during a press conference prior Berlin Marathon 2018 on September 14, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has advised young athletes to stay away from alcohol, immorality and bad influences if they want to succeed in the sport.

Speaking during memorial service of slain 5000m athlete Agnes Tirop, Kipchoge highlighted how alcohol addiction has plagued the sport.

"80 per cent of athletes drink alcohol so a lot needs to be done. 80 per cent of athletes have bad character," stated the greatest marathoner of all time.

Kipchoge pointed out how the Government has failed to protect young female athletes from predatory older men who claim to be coaches.

"Bad characters, people who do not have values are inside our sport. They pretend to be coaches. They pretend to be advisers and consultants. They pretend to be everything by they have an ill motive," a visibly angry Kipchoge said.

Olympian and World Record holder Agnes Tirop was on Saturday 23 October 2021 laid to rest at her parent's home in Nandi County. PHOTO COURTESY: @MichKatami on Twitter
Olympian and World Record holder Agnes Tirop was on Saturday 23 October 2021 laid to rest at her parent's home in Nandi County. PHOTO COURTESY: @MichKatami on Twitter Pulse Live Kenya

In his final address the two times Olympic gold medallist pleaded with the Government, Athletics Kenya and all sports stakeholders to guide upcoming athletes so as to avoid seeing another young athlete have their life cut shot.

"I believe you are all leaders in your own right, please let us work together so as to get rid of the current mess [gender based violence] plaguing athletics, otherwise, we will be having a lot of memorial races," pleaded Kipchoge.

The memorial also served as a launch for the Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour in honour of the slain athlete. The event is scheduled to take place in Eldoret on February 12.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

