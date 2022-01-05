Kipchoge advices young athletes against alcohol abuse, immorality

Speaking during memorial service of slain 5000m athlete Agnes Tirop, Kipchoge highlighted how alcohol addiction has plagued the sport.

"80 per cent of athletes drink alcohol so a lot needs to be done. 80 per cent of athletes have bad character," stated the greatest marathoner of all time.

Kipchoge pointed out how the Government has failed to protect young female athletes from predatory older men who claim to be coaches.

"Bad characters, people who do not have values are inside our sport. They pretend to be coaches. They pretend to be advisers and consultants. They pretend to be everything by they have an ill motive," a visibly angry Kipchoge said.

Pulse Live Kenya

In his final address the two times Olympic gold medallist pleaded with the Government, Athletics Kenya and all sports stakeholders to guide upcoming athletes so as to avoid seeing another young athlete have their life cut shot.

"I believe you are all leaders in your own right, please let us work together so as to get rid of the current mess [gender based violence] plaguing athletics, otherwise, we will be having a lot of memorial races," pleaded Kipchoge.