Looking back at the Weekend: EPL, La Liga, Messi's debut [Pulse Contributor's Article]

One hundred and forty-four (144) goals were scored with two hattricks, more than 200 yellow cards were issued and seven players were sent off.

The English Premier League entered its third week with an early kickoff match that saw a weak Arsenal side losing five goals to nil against Pep Guardiola’s side, Man City.

Arsenal were already two goals down before Granit Xhaka’s red card at the thirty fifth minute worsened their woes. The defeat left Arsenal at the bottom of the league without a goal or a point.

London Derby

There was a London derby between West ham and Crystal Palace, that ended in a two-two draw.

Southampton’s late penalty kick from Ward Prowse denied Newcastle their first win of the season after they drew two-two.

EPL’s big match of the weekend was between Chelsea and Liverpool at the Anfield stadium that ended in a one all draw.

Chelsea opened the score sheet with a Kai Havert’s Header. Liverpool equalized through a penalty from Mohammed Salah after Reece James got sent off for a handball offence.

The European Champions were still able to hold Liverpool till the end, to secure a vital point.

An only goal from Mason Greenwood gave Manchester united a win against Wolves.

The win set a new record of a twenty-eight unbeaten away games run since January 2020, a record that was previously held by Arsenal with twenty-seven games.

Son Hueng Min’s only first half goal was Tottenham's winner against the newly promoted side Watford which took them to the top of the league with nine points.

Tottenham are the only side that are yet to concede a goal after three games.

In the German Bundesliga, game week three started with Dortmund narrowly escaping from sharing points with Hoffenheim after Erling Haaland’s late minute goal that gave them the three points.

Lewandoski, the goal scoring machine picked up from where he left last season after scoring a hattrick that led them to a five nil win against Hertha Berlin.

He currently holds the record of the player with the most hattricks since the inception of Bundesliga with a total of fifteen hattricks.

Wolfsburg climbed to the top of the table after a one nil win over RB Leipzig.

Spanish La Liga

In the Spanish La Liga both Barcelona and Real Madrid won with a one goal margin, Atletico Madrid escaped their first defeat of the season through a late goal equalizer which was an own goal from a Villarreal player that saw the game end in a two all draw.

In the Italy Serie A league, Lazio were the biggest winners with a six one win against Spezia.

Ciro Immobile scored a first half hattrick making him the current top scorer.

‘The Old Lady’, Juventus, are yet to win any match this season.

They played their second match at their home ground, Alianz Arena where they lost one nil to Empoli.

This came just a day after last seasons’ Serie A top scorer, Christiano Ronaldo who was their player departed from the club.

On Friday there were speculations that he was headed to Etihad stadium but things took a different turn after he landed at his former club Manchester United.

The league champions Inter Milan came from behind to win three one against Verona. Jose Mourinho’s side, AS Roma, won four goals to nil against a newly promoted side Salernitana.

Their new signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea was among the goal scorers.

Olivier Giroud’s brace propelled AC Millan to a four one win against Cagliari.

Finally, the match awaited debut in the French Ligue 1 happened.

Messi featured in PSG’s away match against Reims after he came in the sixty-sixth-minute replacing Neymar. PSG won the match courtesy of Mbappe’s brace. Marseille won against St. Etienne. Lille, the current league champions also recorded a win.

Club football takes a two week break to pave away for the international games. What a weekend it has been!

