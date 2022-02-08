Cash prize set at Sh38M for winner of Magical Kenya ladies open

The annual tournament which is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET) is the first competition of the season. The event is expected to be beamed Live to over 270 million viewers in 69 countries.

Pulse Live Kenya

"After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, we couldn't be more excited to return to Vipingo Ridge, a superb venue, where we will enjoy the highest level of competition and get to know the new players on tour," LET CEO Alexandra Armas said in a statement.

Armas said they are all set for the tournament and excited to see it return after a Covid-enforced two-year break, and thanked the government and sponsors for working to ensure the return of the tournament.

Sports, Culture & Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the country is pleased to be hosting the event.

“We warmly welcome all players to Kenya and wish everyone a rewarding experience in our magical country,” said Amina.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenyan team participating this year will include four amateurs and one professional.

Naomi Wafula and Mercy Nyanchama will lead the charge for fans alongside Chanelle Wangari, 14, of Vet Lab and Faith Chemutai of Nandi Bears.

Players to watch at the 2022 Magical Kenya Ladies Open

Esther Henseleit

The defending champion returns to try and retain the title that she won in dramatic style in 2019. A final day of 64 (-8) ensured Henseleit secured her maiden LET victory and she also won Rookie of the Year and Order of Merit titles to boot.

Lily May Humphreys

Humphreys made her debut at the Jabra Ladies Open finishing T23 before playing a full season on LET Access Series (LETAS).

The English rising star won the Golf Flanders LETAS Trophy and then proved her consistency to be crowned Order of Merit winner and Rookie of the Year.

Lisa Pettersson