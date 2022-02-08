RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Cash prize set at Sh38M for winner of Magical Kenya ladies open

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The golf competition will be watched in 69 countries

Sh38million cash price for Magical Kenya ladies open winner

After a two-year hiatus, Kenya is set to host the Magical Kenya Ladies Open in Mombasa from February 10 to February 13, 2022 with the winner expected to go home with a Sh38 million cash prize.

The annual tournament which is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET) is the first competition of the season. The event is expected to be beamed Live to over 270 million viewers in 69 countries.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) season is about to begin and the Magical Kenya Ladies Open will kick off the year in style at Vipingo Ridge.
"After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, we couldn't be more excited to return to Vipingo Ridge, a superb venue, where we will enjoy the highest level of competition and get to know the new players on tour," LET CEO Alexandra Armas said in a statement.

Armas said they are all set for the tournament and excited to see it return after a Covid-enforced two-year break, and thanked the government and sponsors for working to ensure the return of the tournament.

Sports, Culture & Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said the country is pleased to be hosting the event.

“We warmly welcome all players to Kenya and wish everyone a rewarding experience in our magical country,” said Amina.

Vipingo Ridge near Mombasa was the host venue in 2019 and it saw a dramatic win for Germany’s Esther Henseleit, who carded a final day course record.
The Kenyan team participating this year will include four amateurs and one professional.

Naomi Wafula and Mercy Nyanchama will lead the charge for fans alongside Chanelle Wangari, 14, of Vet Lab and Faith Chemutai of Nandi Bears.

Esther Henseleit

The defending champion returns to try and retain the title that she won in dramatic style in 2019. A final day of 64 (-8) ensured Henseleit secured her maiden LET victory and she also won Rookie of the Year and Order of Merit titles to boot.

Lily May Humphreys

Humphreys made her debut at the Jabra Ladies Open finishing T23 before playing a full season on LET Access Series (LETAS).

The English rising star won the Golf Flanders LETAS Trophy and then proved her consistency to be crowned Order of Merit winner and Rookie of the Year.

Lisa Pettersson

The 26-year-old won the Pre Qualifier at La Manga Club and continued that form through to the Final Qualifier where she finished second overall.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

