All Africa University Games opening ceremony attracts VVIP guests, find out who

Cyprian Kimutai
The competition has attracted 49 universities from 15 African countries

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta (red jacket) arrives at Kenyatta University for the official opening of the 10th All Africa University Games. Image by @FirstLadyofKenya/Twitter
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta was at the Kenyatta University on Monday, June 6 where she officially opened the 10th All Africa University Games set to take place from June 6-10.

Speaking during the event, the First Lady expressed her delight at seeing Kenya yet again host another continental competition only weeks after the World Athletics Kip Keino Classic.

“On behalf of the people of Kenya I welcome you all and enjoy the our beautiful country, I congratulate the management of Kenyatta University for winning the bid to host the university games,” stated the First Lady.

Egyptian Students-Athletes during a parade at the opening ceremony of the 10th All Africa University Games.
The 5-day competition has attracted athletes from 49 universities across 15 African countries participating in over 25 sports disciplines.

Fédération Africain du Sport Universitaire (FASU) President Nomsa Mahlangu while addressing the delegation and institutions in attendance reiterated the importance of sports to the local community.

“Sport is more than sport, it is not only about competing and winning medals it is about building communities,” said Mahlangu.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta arrives at Kenyatta University for the official opening of the 10th All Africa University Games. Image by @FirstLadyofKenya/Twitter
Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder on his part wished all the participants the best stating that he hopes to see them soon at FISU events.

Also present during the opening ceremony were veteran athletes, most notably; four-time Boston Marathon winner Catherine Ndereba, 25km and 30km record holder Tecla Lorupe, and 1987 World Champion Douglas Wakiihuru.

The tournament which is held once every two years has come to Kenya for the second time having been held in 1978 and 2014.

