Mariga calls for resignation of FKF President Nick Mwendwa

Cyprian Kimutai

"Nick Mwendwa must go," says Mariga.

McDonald Mariga (right) has demanded the resignation of FKF President Nick Mwendwa (left).
McDonald Mariga (right) has demanded the resignation of FKF President Nick Mwendwa (left).

Former Harambee Stars midfielder, McDonald Mariga has demanded the immediate resignation of Kenya Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa.

This was after Mwendwa claimed that Kenya had suffered back to back loses to Mali in the World Cup Qualifiers because of a lack of quality players.

While appearing on NTV Kenya, Mwendwa said that to win games, a team needs quality players which isn’t the case with Harambee Stars after he was asked why even the constant change of coaches under his reign hasn’t brought success.

“Even if you bring Mourinho or Arteta here, the work that needs to be done is that we need to bring the talent to the team,” Mwendwa said.

“If you want to win, you need quality players. Let’s look at Mali, am asking you Kenyans, we want Kenya to win. I have done everything for the team to win but we never brought up our players to that level.

In a series of tweets, Mariga expressed his shock after listening to Mwendwa's views. "I’m appalled by FKF President's sentiments made on live Tv that Kenya has no talented football players to compete with other nations.

This is an insult & disrespect to the current ,former & all upcoming footballers who have continuously suffered playing under his reign, the players have shown immense pride and patriotism to represent the Kenyan flag in various international assignments and this is what they get in return."

The former captain also highlighted how Mwendwa's reign at the helm has not been beneficial for Kenyan football at all.

"For 7 years under his leadership, Football in Kenya has gone backwards and no progress whatsoever and for that We demand for his immediate apology and resignation as FKF boss," Mariga concluded.

The two defeats saw Harambee Stars drop to position three in Group E as they have two points from four matches, Mali are top on 10 points while Uganda are second with eight points.

Kenya is among the 17 nations that have already been eliminated from the World Cup qualifiers in Africa with two rounds to play.

Mariga is one of the most respected former internationals in not only in Kenya but East African as a whole. He is the only East African to win the UEFA Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether his reaction will inspire the current generation of Kenyan players to react to the FKF boss’ remarks.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

