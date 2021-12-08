Murkomen solitary goal enough as Bunge FC beats EALA

Bunge FC was a project of the late former President Daniel Moi, who was known for his love for sports. A year after after his death, the team is still flying high, this time captained by Murkomen himself.

The team is currently taking part in the ongoing 11th edition of EAC Inter-Parliamentary Games in Arusha, Tanzania.

The annual tournament usually takes place as parliaments in the region start to put aside their debating skills on the floor of the respective Houses, so as to swap such with sporting skills.

EALA mooted the idea of the Inter-Parliamentary Games tournament in the Year 2009. The games were institutionalised as an annual activity of the EALA and the National Assemblies.

At the same time, the games were initiated to enhance interaction with the citizenry of the Partner States and as a mode of sensitisation and popularisation of the Regional Integration process.

Under the arrangement, EALA coordinates the tournament while the hosting National Assembly / Parliament organises and offers other logistical support to ensure a successful tournament.