Crystal Asige pays tribute to Agnes Tirop with 'Ninajijua' song

The song released publicly on February 2 was selected as the official theme song at the Agnes Tirop conference held from January 15-17. Participants at the conference vowed to tackle gender-based violence, plus make sport safer and more inclusive.

According to Asige, that was the same message she was trying to pass across through the song. "These are not just lyrics, they are my every day lived experiences transformed into an anthem speaking out for women unable to speak out for themselves."

Pulse Live Kenya

In the song, the advocate for disability rights went ahead to highlight the tragic experiences most black women face on a daily basis. From being accused of being too emotional or irrational to being labeled as too loud or aggressive.

"Beyond the amazing success and riveting stories of triumph on the field and on track, lie tales of horrific gender-based humiliation, exploitation and suffering of young women and men that are muted out of the public eye," read the description of the song on YouTube.

World Athletics Cross Country Tour

The song has hit the airwaves just in time for the Agnes Tirop Cross Country Classic set to be held on Saturday, February 12 in Eldoret.

Before Tirop’s tragic death, Kenya was already preparing to host a World Athletics Cross Country Tour event.

However, during Tirop’s funeral on October 23, Athletics Kenya announced that the cross-country event shall be named after the star athlete. On that day, Tirop would have turned 26 but instead of a party taking place, a funeral was held.

It will be a star studded event as athletes from across the world continue to jet in, in what is seen as a befitting tribute to the slain athlete.

Pulse Live Kenya

National champion Nicholas Kimeli, who finished fourth over 5000m at the Tokyo Olympics, is the biggest name entered for the men’s race.

World 5000m and cross-country champion Hellen Obiri and two-time Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon will lead the female charge.

Ethiopian Senbere Teferi, the silver medallist behind Tirop at the 2015 World Cross, is among the international entries for the women's race.

Other leading Kenyan runners expected to compete include world marathon champion Ruth Chepngetich, steeplechase specialist Celliphine Chespol, Lilian Kasait, Beatrice Chebet, Edinah Jebitok and Teresiah Muthoni.