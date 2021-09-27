It was all about Olunga as the Kenyan star wreaked havoc in the second half, smashing goals in 56th, 62nd, 68th, 79th and 85th minutes of the match after a goalless first half.

Olunga scored his opener after an assist by Almoez with a powerful shot to the left of keeper Claud Amine.

Pulse Live Kenya

Six minutes later, Olunga – after being picked up with a clever long ball by Ferjani Sassi – charged ahead of two Al Sailiya defenders, headed the ball past the charging keeper and then clipped the ball into an open net from close range.

It was a spectacular charge by Olunga who lifted his team with his second goal of the match with breathtaking speed.

A few minutes later, the Kenyan completed his hat-trick when he tapped a low cross by Mohammed Alaaeldin from close range, sending the ball into the net with ease.

Then, Olunga deflected a ball into an open net after a shot by Almoez from close range was blocked by the goalkeeper.

The ball landed at Olunga’s feet and he wasted no time in scoring his fourth goal of the match. A 1-2 by Almoez and Olunga helped the Kenyan striker score his fifth of the evening.

Pulse Live Kenya

Olunga is used to rewriting history

Olunga isn't new to dominating on the club level as in 2018, the 27 year old, made history becoming the first Kenyan to score a hat-trick in Spain's La Liga as Girona beat Las Palmas 6-0.