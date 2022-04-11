Olunga, Timbe take clubs to victory as Kenyans shine in diaspora matches

Martin Moses Pulse Contributor
Olunga is the reigning top scorer in the Qatar league scoring nine times last year to win the golden boot.

Harambee Stars captain Michael Olunga scored to help his team Al Duhail beat Sephan 1-0 in the second round of AFC Champions League fixtures on Sunday. Olunga latched on a teasing cross from Ali Almoez with a diving header to ensure his team’s victory, six minutes from time.

The Kenyan striker who was conspicuously missing from Al Duhail’s opening defeat against Al-Taawon(Taawoun) is the reigning top scorer having scored nine times last year to win the golden boot. He also finished top of this season’s Qatar League scoring charts with 24 goals, nine clear off his closest challenger, Ghana captain Andre Ayew.

Al-Duhail are under the tutelage of Argentina legend Hernan Crespo. They face Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan in their next group fixture on Thursday.

Olunga win Image Courtesy Nairobi Times
Olunga win Image Courtesy Nairobi Times Pulse Live Kenya

Timbe wins maiden title in Thailand

Meanwhile in Thailand, Kenyan winger Ayub Masika Timbe came off the bench to score for his side Buriram United, as they were confirmed as the Thai champions. Buriram United were 3-0 winners over Nongbua Pitchaya to attain an unassailable five-point lead over second placed Pathum United going into the final game of the season.

Sarachat Supachok thrust Buriram into the lead in the 30th minute before Theerathon Bunmathan doubled their advantage in the 69th minute. Timbe was subbed on in the 77th minute and five minutes later, hammered in the last nail on Pitchaya’s coffin. Buriram’s last game against Suphanburi will now be a mere formality.

Before that, however, they will face Ratchaburi in the League’s cup quarter-finals.

Timbe joined the Thai side last year in December and has went on to amass 12 league appearances, recording two goals and an assist so far.

Ayub Timbe
Ayub Timbe Pulse Live Kenya

Marcelo’s AIK pick first win of the season

In Sweden, left back Eric “Marcelo’ Ouma kept a clean sheet to help his team AIK beat Norrkoping 1-0 in a Swedish top-flight game that was played on Sunday. AIK’s lone goal was scored by Alexander Milošević. This was AIK’s first victory of the season after going down 4-2 to Hacken in the opening round of fixtures last weekend. The other Kenyan who also plies his trade with AIK Henry Atola Meja was not part of the match day’s squad.

Eric Marcelo Ouma
Eric Marcelo Ouma Pulse Live Kenya

Niang and Berlin Wall unused substitutes

Closer home Brian ‘Niang’ Onyango was an unused substitute as his Mamelodi Sundowns side powered past Summerfield Dynamos 5-0 in the Nedbank quarterfinals in South Africa. The perennial giants will now face one of Marumo Gallants, Tshakhuma or Royal AM in the semifinals. The Brazilians, as they are fondly known, are in the race for a historic treble.

They face Angolan side Petro Atletico in the CAF Champions League quarterfinals and they are firmly on course for another Premier Soccer League title. Sundowns are currently with 54 points, 11 points ahead of Royal AM in second position.

Lastly, Joash ‘Berlin Wall’ Onyango was part of Simba SC’s squad that played out to a drab and dour goalless draw against Polisi United in a Ligi Kuu match in Tanzania. The draw leaves Simba in second position, 10 points off their rivals Yanga who lead with 51 points.

Martin Moses Martin Moses Martin is a highly trained Multimedia journalist with a strong bias to sports. He believes in creating content that informs, inspires, educates and engages the reader. Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

