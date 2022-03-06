Eliud Kipchoge sets new course record in Tokyo, 2:02:40

Kipchoge recorded the fourth fastest marathon time in history, with the other three being his 2018 Berlin world record 2:01:39, Kenenisa Bekele‘s 2:01:41 in the 2019 Berlin Marathon, and his 2:02:37 time in 2019 at the London Marathon.

Fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto won the silver medal with a 2:03:13 time, a 17-second improvement on his best time so far. In third place was Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola who recorded a 2:04:14 time.

So far, 37-year-old Kipchoge has won 14 of the 16 world marathons where he has participated, including his two Olympics gold medals.

From the global marathon series, Kipchoge has now conquered Tokyo, London, Berlin, and Chicago.

He now joins Wilson Kipsang as the only two men in the world to have won four World Marathon Major (WMM) events since the series began in 2006.

What next for Eliud Kipchoge?

The only man to have completed a marathon in under two hours had revealed that he would like to win all six marathons in the circuit, he is yet to participate in the Boston and New York City marathons. The Boston Marathon will be taking place on April 18.

Kichoge is expected to participate in the London and Berlin races set for later on in the year - between September and December 2022.