Two-time Olympic champion and world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge on Sunday crossed the finish line at the Tokyo Marathon first setting a new course time for the race at two hours, two minutes, and 40 seconds (2:02:40).
Eliud Kipchoge sets new course record in Tokyo, 2:02:40
You can always bank on the GOAT, congratulations Mr Kipchoge!
Kipchoge recorded the fourth fastest marathon time in history, with the other three being his 2018 Berlin world record 2:01:39, Kenenisa Bekele‘s 2:01:41 in the 2019 Berlin Marathon, and his 2:02:37 time in 2019 at the London Marathon.
Fellow Kenyan Amos Kipruto won the silver medal with a 2:03:13 time, a 17-second improvement on his best time so far. In third place was Ethiopia’s Tamirat Tola who recorded a 2:04:14 time.
So far, 37-year-old Kipchoge has won 14 of the 16 world marathons where he has participated, including his two Olympics gold medals.
From the global marathon series, Kipchoge has now conquered Tokyo, London, Berlin, and Chicago.
He now joins Wilson Kipsang as the only two men in the world to have won four World Marathon Major (WMM) events since the series began in 2006.
What next for Eliud Kipchoge?
The only man to have completed a marathon in under two hours had revealed that he would like to win all six marathons in the circuit, he is yet to participate in the Boston and New York City marathons. The Boston Marathon will be taking place on April 18.
Kichoge is expected to participate in the London and Berlin races set for later on in the year - between September and December 2022.
Speaking after his Sunday win, Kipchoge stated: "I am so proud to win in the streets of Tokyo, where the people have been running in their hearts and minds. It's great to now have won 4 out of the 6 Abbott World Marathon Major races. Finally, I want to say, I want this world to unite. My win today is to bring positivity in this world."
