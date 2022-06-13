On Sunday, June 12, 2022 the fourth edition of The Ballers Awards was held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Osimhen, Oshoala win big at 2022 Ballers Awards
Several stakeholders in Nigerian sports were in attendance as footballers and journalists were recognized for their achievements over the course of the year.
The biggest winners would be Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala.
At the award ceremony, there were winners in 16 different categories
Present at the awards were Chairman Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepekun, Niger Football Federation (NFF) first Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi and Super Eagles legend Chief Segun Odegbami.
Some personalities that presented the awards include Big Brother Naija Lockdown Housemate Ozoemena along with renowned sport presenters Deji Omotoyinbo, Charles Anazodo, Mozez Praiz.
2022 Ballers Awards winners
After an outstanding season with Napoli, Super Eagles star Osimhen won both Forward of the Year and Baller of the Year for male.
Asisat Oshoala was the recipient for both the Fans’ Favorite Baller and Female Baller of the Year awards.
Odegbami received the Legendary Baller award, Zaidu Sanusi was picked as the Best Defender of the Year while Bassey got the Revelation of the Year award.
Newly married Genk striker Paul Onuachu was awarded Super Eagles Goal of the Year, The Goalkeeper of the Year went to Maduka Okoye, Joe Aribo was awarded Midfielder of the Year.
Esperance of Tunisia forward Anayo Iwuala was awarded Best Local Based Player while Kennedy Boboye was voted Coach of the Year.
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was named Humanitarian of the Year, Ajani Waheed went home with the Most Promising Baller award.
