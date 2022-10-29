'We Rise by Lifting Others' - Davido announces launch date for PUMA collaboration

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

The multi-award-winning Afrobeat superstar took to his social media to give fans a teaser of his latest signature collaboration with Puma.

Davido announced date for official launch of Puma collaboration
Davido announced date for official launch of Puma collaboration

Davido’s collaboration with sportswear giants Puma began sometime around December 2021.

The ‘Fall’ hitmaker has already appeared in different ads and was even present during the launch of its flagship store in Lagos, Nigeria.

He’s also recently modeled for Puma on the runway during New York Fashion Week.

As earlier reported by Pulse Nigeria’s Temi Iwalaiye, Davido appeared to hint via a teaser - a collaboration between Puma and his charity organization We Rise By Lifting Others [WRBLO].

He recently promoted the Puma Between The Lines Collection in August, and now looks set for the launch of his own signature collection with the brand.

After weeks of anticipation, the brand new collection with the Afrobeat superstar will be released on November 3, 2022.

Puma’s signature collaboration with Davido is a collection filled with bold, statement pieces inspired by the award-winning artist’s roots.

Some of the highlights of the collection include Graphic T-shirts, Logo T-shirts, Reversible Bucket hat, and T7 AOP pants, amongst others.

The collection which is officially out early next month can also be pre-ordered on the store’s official site.

Congratulations to OBO for scoring another win.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Davido announced date for official launch of Puma collaboration

    'We Rise by Lifting Others' - Davido announces launch date for PUMA collaboration

  • Dennis Ombachi on October 8, 2019.

    Olympian Dennis Ombachi opens up on battling depression

  • The 48th BMW Berlin Marathon proved to be one for the history books as ideal conditions saw remarkable records set in the women's and men's events. Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya ran the 26.2-mile distance in an incredible 2:01:09 hours to post a world record on September 25, 2022.

    Limited edition D-MAX truck designed for Kipchoge unveiled in Nairobi [Photos]

Recommended articles

'We Rise by Lifting Others' - Davido announces launch date for PUMA collaboration

'We Rise by Lifting Others' - Davido announces launch date for PUMA collaboration

Fans claim Samuel Eto'o is on dr*gs following Thierry Henry declaration

Fans claim Samuel Eto'o is on dr*gs following Thierry Henry declaration

Arsenal's Pablo Mari tweets from hospital bed, reacts to being stabbed in Italy

Arsenal's Pablo Mari tweets from hospital bed, reacts to being stabbed in Italy

'Haaland is back!'- Bad news for Leicester?

'Haaland is back!'- Bad news for Leicester?

From The Pearl Island, to ALHAZM, here are 10 places to visit for free in Qatar during the World Cup

From The Pearl Island, to ALHAZM, here are 10 places to visit for free in Qatar during the World Cup

Arsenal defender in stable condition after mall stabbing

Arsenal defender in stable condition after mall stabbing

Top 10 richest Kenyan athletes

Top 10 richest Kenyan athletes

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo

Trending

From left: Eliud Kipchoge, Ezekiel Kemboi and David Rudisha.
LISTICLE

Top 10 richest Kenyan athletes

Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.

'Cristiano Ronaldo never gives up' - All sins forgiven as Ten Hag praises Ronaldo

Pablo Mari and his spouse Veronica Chacon

Arsenal's Pablo Mari tweets from hospital bed, reacts to being stabbed in Italy

Erling Haaland on October 26, 2022.
INJURY UPDATE

'Haaland is back!'- Bad news for Leicester?

Fans react after Samuel Eto'o compares himself to Henry Thierry
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Fans claim Samuel Eto'o is on dr*gs following Thierry Henry declaration

From left: Antonio Conte, David De Gea, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
TRENDING

Antonio Conte in trouble and other top trending football stories today

10 places to visit in Qatar at the 2022` World Cup

From The Pearl Island, to ALHAZM, here are 10 places to visit for free in Qatar during the World Cup

Pablo Mari. Arsenal have confirmed defender Pablo Mari was stabbed at a shopping centre in Milan on October 27, 2022.
MARI

Arsenal defender in stable condition after mall stabbing