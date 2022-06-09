Ferdinand Omanyala has once again put Kenya on the map after setting a new Championship Record at the Africa Senior Athletics Championships, beating South African Akani Simbine by a whisker.
Omanyala shines again on the African stage
The race which had to be reviewed afterwards saw both athletes cross the finish line at 9.93 seconds in front of a packed Cote d’Or National Sports Complex in Reduit, Mauritius. South African Henricho Bruintjies came in third at 10:01 to claim Bronze.
The last time a Kenyan claimed a gold medal at an 100m race in the Championships was in 1990 during the Cairo Championships held in Egypt. The championship saw Joseph Gikonyo, claim the first place in both the 100m and 200m races.
