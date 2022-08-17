FORMULA ONE

My trip to Kenya will remain in my heart forever - Lewis Hamilton

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
Hamilton also visited Rwanda and Namibia during his summer break

Lewis Hamilton takes part in a traditional Pokot ceremony during his recent trip to Kenya
Lewis Hamilton takes part in a traditional Pokot ceremony during his recent trip to Kenya

Kenya has always been one of the ideal tourist destinations for celebrities worldwide. From supermodel Naomi Cambell to Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. Formula one British driver Lewis Hamilton becomes the latest celebrity added to the list of visitors.

The Mercedes flagship driver is currently on a three-week long summer break and it appears Hamilton’s visit to Kenya was quite monumental for the Briton.

Kenya recognizes over forty tribes of native people. However, one tribe, in particular, is known worldwide, the Maasai. A majority of tourists tend to visit Maasai villages and communities in a bid to learn about their cultures or just take photos.

Lewis Hamilton takes part in a traditional Pokot ceremony during his recent trip to Kenya
Lewis Hamilton takes part in a traditional Pokot ceremony during his recent trip to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

Hamilton though is unlike other tourists. The seven-time World Champion chose to visit a lesser-known native community, the Pokot. The Pokot live in the West Pokot District and Baringo District of Kenya.

Based on areal and cultural differences, the Pokot can be divided into two groups; the Hill Pokot and the Plains Pokot. It appears Hamilton is now a full member of the Pokot.

“I spent time with the Pokot people in Kenya and just to be in their presence was one thing... To be welcomed was something different entirely and a massive honour I don’t take lightly,” stated Hamilton on his social media.

Lewis Hamilton takes part in a traditional Pokot ceremony during his recent trip to Kenya
Lewis Hamilton takes part in a traditional Pokot ceremony during his recent trip to Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

The 37-year-old spent most of his summer break crisscrossing Africa, from Rwanda and Namibia but it seems Kenya was his favourite destination.

“The way I felt here is how I feel with my family back at home. We are all family, anyway. I’ll carry this experience, and all my other memories from Kenya and from this journey as a whole, in my heart forever,” concluded the post.

Hamilton and other F1 drivers will return from their summer break on August 26 as the next Grand Prix is slated to take place in Belgium on August, 28.

