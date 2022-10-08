F1

Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports  >  formula1

The Red Bull driver has missed out on pole position in the last three GPs but will now start in P1 as he looks to retain his world championship title this Sunday in Japan.

Max Verstappen takes his first pole in Japan
Max Verstappen takes his first pole in Japan

Max Verstappen was quickest in Saturday’s final practice for the Japanese Grand Prix as he attempts to clinch his second straight world title on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in Suzuka.

Read Also

The 24-year-old Red Bull driver blazed round the track in dry conditions with a fastest lap of 1min 30.671sec, 0.294sec clear of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Verstappen has a chance to clinch his second world title on Sunday if he wins the race with the fastest lap, no matter what his rivals do.

The Dutchman will also retain his crown if he wins and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, finishes third or lower.

Max Verstappen is in pole position ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP
Max Verstappen is in pole position ahead of this weekend's Japanese GP Twitter

Steady rain put the dampeners on Friday’s practice, with Verstappen pushed back into third in the second session by Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

But he improved on his position Saturday’s final practice, changing to soft tyres late in the session to reel off the fastest lap.

Carlos Sainz followed him with the quickest time of 1min 30.965sec, ahead of his Ferrari teammate Leclerc on 1min 30.980.

Suzuka timing tower practice results
Suzuka timing tower practice results Twitter

Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, who was quickest in the first practice, was fourth.

While Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Singapore GP winner was fifth ahead of Russell, who almost crashed into the back of AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly late in the session.

Haas driver Mick Schumacher took part in the final practice after missing Friday’s second session following an earlier crash that wrecked his chassis.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Max Verstappen takes his first pole in Japan

    Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

  • Sergio Perez wins the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix (Full results)

    Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

  • Max Verstappen could become world champion at this Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix or not.

    'What the f***?' - 'Enraged' Verstappen to start in P8 ahead of Singapore Grand Prix

Recommended articles

Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Forbes List: Messi, Ronaldo dethroned from being richest footballers alive

Forbes List: Messi, Ronaldo dethroned from being richest footballers alive

Inside launch of the 1st Padel Tennis court in Kenya

Inside launch of the 1st Padel Tennis court in Kenya

Guardiola labels Arsenal as 'the best' team this season

Guardiola labels Arsenal as 'the best' team this season

Why Mohamed Salah is struggling this season - Jurgen Klopp

Why Mohamed Salah is struggling this season - Jurgen Klopp

Again, Juventus star escapes robbery attempt

Again, Juventus star escapes robbery attempt

Trending

Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah have had a tricky start to the Premier League campaign
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Mohamed Salah is struggling this season - Jurgen Klopp

Pep Guardiola has showered praises on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal
PREMIER LEAGUE

Guardiola labels Arsenal as 'the best' team this season

Cristiano Ronaldo-Lionel Messi

Forbes List: Messi, Ronaldo dethroned from being richest footballers alive

Juventus midfielder Angel Di Maria
SERIE A

Again, Juventus star escapes robbery attempt

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamal Musiala and Ngolo Kante
UPDATES

Catch up with the latest football news

An Aerial view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home to Tottenham Hotspurs
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Max Verstappen takes his first pole in Japan
F1

Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Sameer Merali officiates launch of the 1st Padel Tennis court in Kenya
Padel

Photos: Launch of the 1st Padel Tennis court in Kenya