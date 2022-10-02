Sergio Perez wins in rainy Singapore ahead of Verstappen and Hamilton as Investigation imminent

The chaotic race saw Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton hit a barrier and multiple safety cars called out.

However, Perez's win is currently uncertain as stewards are due to investigate a potential safety car infringement against the 32-year-old Mexican after the race.

Perez was impressive on track as he quickly took the lead of the rain-delayed grand prix, beating polesitter and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to the opening bend in damp conditions.

Perez who started in second pole, was composed throughout as he went on to take victory, despite a charge from runner-up Leclerc to reclaim top spot.

Meanwhile, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton started in P3 but dropped one place behind Carlos Sainz at the start, before his race came unstuck after striking a barrier at turn seven on lap 44, forcing him to drop down the order from fourth place before recovering to finish ninth following a last-ditch overtake from Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

Formula 1

Formula 1

Verstappen himself had recovered from a poor start, which saw him lose four places on lap one.

The 24-year-old Dutch driver eventually finished seventh after the overtake on the seven-time world champion Hamilton and a late overtake on Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate George Russell also suffered from tyre issues himself through the race and ended up finishing in 14th place (last-placed out of the drivers that finished the race).

In summary, six drivers were forced to retire from the race, having seen numerous safety cars called out.

2022 Singapore Grand Prix Results

Here are the full results from Singapore's race on Sunday:

1 Sergio Pérez - Red Bull 2 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari 3 Carlos Sainz - Ferrari 4 Lando Norris - McLaren 5 Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren 6 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin 7 Max Verstappen - Red Bull 8 Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin 9 Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri 11 Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo 12 Kevin Magnussen - Haas 13 Mick Schumacher - Haas 14 George Russell - Mercedes

Did Not Finish