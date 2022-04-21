Shujaa unveils squad for sevens world cup qualifiers

Authors:

Amos Robi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

Simiyu is confident Shujaa will perform well despite poor performance in Canada

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 28: Kenya players huddle prior to during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series 2022 match between Australia and Kenya at Estadio de La Cartuja on January 28, 2022 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)
Kenya sevens Head Coach Innocent Simiyu has named the squad for the Africa sevens championship which will double up as the Rugby world cup sevens qualifiers to be held in Kampala, Uganda.

The squad which will be skippered by Nakuru ace Nelson Oyoo has a blend of youngsters and experienced players.

Simiyu has expressed confidence in the team noting that the tournament is not all about making it to the world cup but also making a mark in the continent.

“Am very confident with the performance of the boys heading to this tournament the task is to qualify for the tournament, as much as we want to qualify, we also want to make a statement in terms of Africa as the defending champions,” Simiyu said.

Shujaa will be heading for the world cup qualifiers after a poor ending at the Vancouver 7s in Canada where they finished last although they started on a high note.

Simiyu attributed the loss to inconsistency from the boys noting especially during key moments in the game.

“We still not yet consistent in terms of performance in the 14 minutes of the game, that is the biggest challenge we want to tick,” Simiyu noted.

In Vancouver, Shujaa stunned the United States of America 19-17 before falling to Fiji 38-7 and England 19-12.

Three teams from the tournament will be heading for the sevens world cup to be held in South Africa later in the year.

The lineup is as follows:-

  1. Nelson Oyoo (Captain)
  2. Herman Humwa
  3. Billy Odhiambo
  4. Bush Mwale
  5. Daniel Taabu
  6. Augustine Lugonzo
  7. Tony Omondi
  8. Edmund Anya
  9. Kevin Wekesa
  10. Timothy Mmasi
  11. Alvin Otieno
  12. Amon Wamalwa
