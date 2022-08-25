At long last, Cricket is back

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

A decade has passed since Kenya hosted an international cricket match

It has been about ten years since Kenyans got a chance to watch their national men’s cricket team in action play an international match at home. However as from today, Thursday, August 25, that will change.

For close to two weeks, the national team will host and play against the Nepal national cricket team.

The bilateral series will see both countries play against each other for the first time. From today to August 30, the teams will play five T20I’s. Then from September 2 to 5, the teams will play three one days.

All the matches will take place at the beautiful Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Ground. Speaking during a press conference, chairman of Cricket Kenya Manoj Patel, reiterated how the team as well as the federation was excited about the match.

“We are extremely excited to host Nepal and would like to thank ‘Cricket Association of Nepal’ for accepting our invitation. This tournament will only solidify the relationship between the two countries," he said.

A Kenyan cricket player practices his swing at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds in Nairobi on August 24, 2022, ahead of the international cricket matches between Kenya and Nepal. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
A Kenyan cricket player practices his swing at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds in Nairobi on August 24, 2022, ahead of the international cricket matches between Kenya and Nepal. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Patel also took the opportunity to welcome fans so as to witness a match he describes as historic. “But its Kenyan cricket fans and players who stand to benefit the most from this tournament. I invite everyone in Kenya to be a part of this historic event and make this a grand success,” he said.

Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane reiterated what Patel said, urging both sets of fans to show up as much as possible to cheer on their favourite players. “We would love to invite you to come and watch the game. Support your favourite team and enjoy the game. Love to see you in large numbers. Thank you,” stated Lamichhane.

Kenya squad: Alex Obanda, Sukdeep Sigh, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachi Budhia, Nelson Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugen Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Shem Ngoche (capt), Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo

Nepal squad: Squad: Sandeep Lamichhane (Captain), Rohit Paudel (Vice Captain), Aasif Sheikh (Wicker Keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Aadil Alam, Karan KC, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Basir Ahamad, Arjun Saud (Wicket Keeper), Pawan Sarraf, Shahab Alam, Kishor Mahato, Bibek Yadav Reserves: Jitendra Mukhiya, Bhim Sharki, Pratish GC, Hari Shankar Shah.

Kenyan cricket players gather in a huddle during practice at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds in Nairobi on August 24, 2022, ahead of the international cricket matches between Kenya and Nepal. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenyan cricket players gather in a huddle during practice at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds in Nairobi on August 24, 2022, ahead of the international cricket matches between Kenya and Nepal. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Thursday, August 25, 2022 – 1st T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Friday, August 26, 2022 – 2nd T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Sunday, August 28, 2022 – 3rd T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Monday, August 29, 2022 – 4th T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – 5th T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Friday, September 2, 2022 – 1st One Day – Nepal vs Kenya

Saturday, September 3, 2022 – 2nd One Day – Nepal vs Kenya

Monday, September 5, 2022 – 3rd One Day – Nepal vs Kenya

Topics:

More from category

  • Cricket Kenya chairman Manoj Narshi Patel (C), Nepal's head coach Manoj Prabhakar (L), Nepal's captain Sandeep Lamichhane (2nd L), Kenya's head coach David Obuya (R) and Kenya's captain Shem Ngoche pose during a press conference at the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Grounds in Nairobi on August 24, 2022, ahead of the international cricket matches between Kenya and Nepal. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

    At long last, Cricket is back

  • Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton

    'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

  • Kenya Men’s Sevens Head Coach Damian McGrath

    McGrath exudes confidence ahead of Los Angeles sevens

Recommended articles

FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes

FIFA 23: Jay-Jay Okocha and Yaya Touré make top 5 highest rated FUT Heroes

Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer

Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Kenyan teen signs up for Swedish top flight team

Kenyan teen signs up for Swedish top flight team

At long last, Cricket is back

At long last, Cricket is back

Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Trending

Alexander Isak
TRANSFERS

'Oil money' Newcastle agree deal that would be Premier League's third most expensive

James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
SOLACE

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Mohamed Bayo has been relegated to Lille's reserve team
LIGUE 1

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

BetAfriQ launches 90 days of fortune campaign ahead of World Cup
BETTING

BetAfriQ launches "90 days of fortune" campaign ahead of World Cup

Benfica, Maccabi Haifa and Viktoria Plzen are the latest qualifiers for the Champions League group stages.
UCL

Playoff Review: Eagles of Benfica destory Kyiv, Maccabi & Viktoria qualify

Chelsea's Callum Hudson Odoi in action during a friendly with Udinese Calcio on July 29, 2022 at the Friuli - Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy
TRANSFER

Chelsea youngster set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan

Samuel Yves Umtiti (R) of FC Barcelona, Barca team in action during the match between FC Barcelona and the A-League All Stars at Accor Stadium. Sydney Olympic Park Australia on May 26, 2022
TRANSFER

Sigh of relief for French star after agreeing to join Lecce on loan