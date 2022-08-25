At long last, Cricket is back

For close to two weeks, the national team will host and play against the Nepal national cricket team.

The bilateral series will see both countries play against each other for the first time. From today to August 30, the teams will play five T20I’s. Then from September 2 to 5, the teams will play three one days.

All the matches will take place at the beautiful Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Ground. Speaking during a press conference, chairman of Cricket Kenya Manoj Patel, reiterated how the team as well as the federation was excited about the match.

“We are extremely excited to host Nepal and would like to thank ‘Cricket Association of Nepal’ for accepting our invitation. This tournament will only solidify the relationship between the two countries," he said.

Patel also took the opportunity to welcome fans so as to witness a match he describes as historic. “But its Kenyan cricket fans and players who stand to benefit the most from this tournament. I invite everyone in Kenya to be a part of this historic event and make this a grand success,” he said.

Nepal cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane reiterated what Patel said, urging both sets of fans to show up as much as possible to cheer on their favourite players. “We would love to invite you to come and watch the game. Support your favourite team and enjoy the game. Love to see you in large numbers. Thank you,” stated Lamichhane.

Kenya squad: Alex Obanda, Sukdeep Sigh, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Sachi Budhia, Nelson Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Eugen Ochieng, Vraj Patel, Elijah Otieno, Shem Ngoche (capt), Lucas Oluoch, Nehemiah Odhiambo

Nepal squad: Squad: Sandeep Lamichhane (Captain), Rohit Paudel (Vice Captain), Aasif Sheikh (Wicker Keeper), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Dev Khanal, Aadil Alam, Karan KC, Gyanendra Malla, Sompal Kami, Basir Ahamad, Arjun Saud (Wicket Keeper), Pawan Sarraf, Shahab Alam, Kishor Mahato, Bibek Yadav Reserves: Jitendra Mukhiya, Bhim Sharki, Pratish GC, Hari Shankar Shah.

T20I Series:

Thursday, August 25, 2022 – 1st T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Friday, August 26, 2022 – 2nd T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Sunday, August 28, 2022 – 3rd T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Monday, August 29, 2022 – 4th T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – 5th T20I – Nepal vs Kenya

One Day Series:

Friday, September 2, 2022 – 1st One Day – Nepal vs Kenya

Saturday, September 3, 2022 – 2nd One Day – Nepal vs Kenya