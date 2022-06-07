VOLLEYBALL

Why beach volleyball duo will participate without regular coach

Cyprian Kimutai
The Volleyball World Championships will take place from June 10-19 in Rome, Italy

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 26: Gaudencia Makokha #1 of Team Kenya and Brackcides Khadambi #2 attempt to return the ball against Team Brazil during the Women's Preliminary - Pool D beach volleyball on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park on July 26, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Kenya's national women's beach volleyball duo Gaudencia Makokha and Brackcides Agala are set to take part in the World championships from June 10-19 in Italy however, coach Salome Wanjala will be unavailable from the tournament.

Coach Wanjala is currently in Mombasa preparing other team members for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for April 4 to August 31 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The African champions however will have to count on the services of men’s beach volleyball coach Patrick Owino.

The men's team failed to secure qualifications to the quadrennial tournament as South Africa, The Gambia and Rwanda clinched the sole qualifying spots during the qualifiers held in Accra, Ghana in March this year.

Kenya's Brackcides Khadambi (L), USA's Sarah Sponcil (back C) and USA's Kelly Claes (R) watch as Kenya's Gaudencia Makokha dives for the ball in their women's preliminary beach volleyball pool D match between the USA and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on July 29, 2021. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) (Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
There has been a concern as to whether the duo will be ready to take part in the nine-day tournament as Makokha was the sole player training in Mombasa with coach Wanjala.

From May 19 to June 1, 2022, Agala joined five-time Africa women’s volleyball club champions Prisons Kenya at the African women’s volleyball club championships. At the continental tourney, KCB beat Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 to clinch the title for the first time since 2006.

“Makokha left for Nairobi today (yesterday) to join Agala for the Rome tourney. The duo has previously played together and there is no cause for alarm as preparations are concerned,” Wanjala told the Standard when asked whether Agala's participation at the club championships will affect their performance in Italy.

At the World Championships, Kenya have been placed in Pool L alongside hosts Italy, Germany and Poland. Africa's other representatives include; Morocco & Mozambique and Egypt are in Pool C & K respectively.

