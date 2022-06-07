Why beach volleyball duo will participate without regular coach

Coach Wanjala is currently in Mombasa preparing other team members for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games slated for April 4 to August 31 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The African champions however will have to count on the services of men’s beach volleyball coach Patrick Owino.

The men's team failed to secure qualifications to the quadrennial tournament as South Africa, The Gambia and Rwanda clinched the sole qualifying spots during the qualifiers held in Accra, Ghana in March this year.

Pulse Live Kenya

African women’s volleyball club championships

There has been a concern as to whether the duo will be ready to take part in the nine-day tournament as Makokha was the sole player training in Mombasa with coach Wanjala.

From May 19 to June 1, 2022, Agala joined five-time Africa women’s volleyball club champions Prisons Kenya at the African women’s volleyball club championships. At the continental tourney, KCB beat Al Ahly of Egypt 3-1 to clinch the title for the first time since 2006.

“Makokha left for Nairobi today (yesterday) to join Agala for the Rome tourney. The duo has previously played together and there is no cause for alarm as preparations are concerned,” Wanjala told the Standard when asked whether Agala's participation at the club championships will affect their performance in Italy.