Rally drivers surprise Nairobians with rare car stunts in CBD [Videos]

Many pedestrians were caught unawares and those who were not in a hurry decided to gather and watch from a distance.

Police officers had cordoned off Kimathi Street which the rally drivers were using to perform their rally stunts.

The rally drivers were celebrating the signing of a deal between the World Rally Championship and NTV which was named as the official media partner ahead of the June event.

Some of the cars involved in the early morning show included a Ford Fiesta rally 3 driven by McRae Kimathi.

Interestingly, Kimathi is a certified accountant with a degree from Strathmore University but rallying has always been his passion.

Another driver who was at the signing ceremony is Maxine Wahome who registered her first-ever rally win at the recently concluded Lioness Rally held in Kasarani.

Kenya will host the WRC from June 23 to June 26 after successfully staging last year’s Safari Rally event in Naivasha.

The Kenyan leg of the series held in Naivasha was the most-watched, with a record 850 million viewers.

The Safari outscored all the events in 2021 with the Shakedown in particular at Loldia ranking the most-watched in WRC history thanks to traffic from Kenya occasioned by a relentless pre-event public blitz.

It was reported that the weekend-long event pumped approximately Sh4 billion into the economy in just four days.