RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports  >  motorsports

Rally drivers surprise Nairobians with rare car stunts in CBD [Videos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Many Nairobians were caught unawares and those who were not in a hurry decided to gather and watch the surprise show

Rally drivers performing stunts in Nairobi CBD
Rally drivers performing stunts in Nairobi CBD

Nairobians were on Wednesday morning treated to a surprise show by rally drivers who staged their performances in the Nairobi CBD.

Recommended articles

Many pedestrians were caught unawares and those who were not in a hurry decided to gather and watch from a distance.

Police officers had cordoned off Kimathi Street which the rally drivers were using to perform their rally stunts.

The rally drivers were celebrating the signing of a deal between the World Rally Championship and NTV which was named as the official media partner ahead of the June event.

Some of the cars involved in the early morning show included a Ford Fiesta rally 3 driven by McRae Kimathi.

Interestingly, Kimathi is a certified accountant with a degree from Strathmore University but rallying has always been his passion.

Another driver who was at the signing ceremony is Maxine Wahome who registered her first-ever rally win at the recently concluded Lioness Rally held in Kasarani.

Kenya will host the WRC from June 23 to June 26 after successfully staging last year’s Safari Rally event in Naivasha.

The Kenyan leg of the series held in Naivasha was the most-watched, with a record 850 million viewers.

The Safari outscored all the events in 2021 with the Shakedown in particular at Loldia ranking the most-watched in WRC history thanks to traffic from Kenya occasioned by a relentless pre-event public blitz.

It was reported that the weekend-long event pumped approximately Sh4 billion into the economy in just four days.

I am proud to say that after a 19 year-long pause, the Safari Rally is back home! Our efforts have paid off. We have staged a remarkable 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally that has challenged both man and machine, and which will be remembered for many years to come,” said President Uhuru Kenyatta at the time.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Best payment methods for sports betting in Kenya

Best payment methods for sports betting in Kenya

It's Kenya vs rest of Africa in the upcoming Equator Rally

It's Kenya vs rest of Africa in the upcoming Equator Rally

Rally drivers surprise Nairobians with rare car stunts in CBD [Videos]

Rally drivers surprise Nairobians with rare car stunts in CBD [Videos]

What are Africa's World Cup chances?

What are Africa's World Cup chances?

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

Nigeria 1-1 Ghana: Black Stars qualify for 2022 World Cup on away goals

Worry as MotoGP cargo plane breaks down in Mombasa

Worry as MotoGP cargo plane breaks down in Mombasa

Ex-Gor Mahia coach selected to run academy founded by pastor

Ex-Gor Mahia coach selected to run academy founded by pastor

Messi and Neymar ranked most paid athletes

Messi and Neymar ranked most paid athletes

Canada qualify for first World Cup since 1986

Canada qualify for first World Cup since 1986

Trending

Rally drivers surprise Nairobians with rare car stunts in CBD [Videos]

Rally drivers performing stunts in Nairobi CBD