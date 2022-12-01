Nike team up with Liverpool shareholder LeBron James in honour of Merseyside club

David Ben
The LeBron x Nike Air Max 1 Liverpool is expected to be released in December according to reports, and here's what we know about it.

For most people who might not know, NBA billionaire and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James is also a minority shareholder in Premier League club Liverpool.

King James is now set to collaborate yet again with iconic sportswear giants Nike to publicly declare his love for Reds with the launch of the LeBron x Nike Air Max 1 Liverpool sneakers, GQ reports

The limited-edition shoes, feature the colours of the Anfield giants and they are also rumoured to be launched this December.

NBA superstar LeBron James is a minority shareholder in Liverpool FC
NBA superstar LeBron James is a minority shareholder in Liverpool FC

The forthcoming shoe design was born from the mind of designer Tinker Hatfield, the man behind such iconic Nike sneakers as the Air Jordan 3 and Air Max 1.

The white returns on the midsole and offers an appreciable contrast with the two-tone green elements.

LeBron x Nike Air Max 1 Liverpool
LeBron x Nike Air Max 1 Liverpool

The bubble, which is an integral part of the Air Max 1's sole, appears in a red colour that connects to the red of the lining and the insole, which is embossed with the Liverpool FC and LeBron James logos.

The imprints of the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) - the owners of Liverpool FC, also features on the heel of the left shoe, while YNWA, which stands for ‘You'll Never Walk Alone’, the famous anthem of the club's supporters, appears on the right one.

