Nike team up with Liverpool shareholder LeBron James in honour of Merseyside club

King James is now set to collaborate yet again with iconic sportswear giants Nike to publicly declare his love for Reds with the launch of the LeBron x Nike Air Max 1 Liverpool sneakers, GQ reports

The limited-edition shoes, feature the colours of the Anfield giants and they are also rumoured to be launched this December.

David Zalubowski/AP

The forthcoming shoe design was born from the mind of designer Tinker Hatfield, the man behind such iconic Nike sneakers as the Air Jordan 3 and Air Max 1.

The white returns on the midsole and offers an appreciable contrast with the two-tone green elements.

Nike via GQ

Nike via GQ

The bubble, which is an integral part of the Air Max 1's sole, appears in a red colour that connects to the red of the lining and the insole, which is embossed with the Liverpool FC and LeBron James logos.