Nike unveil the 20th LeBron James' signature sneaker collaboration

David Ben
Nike has officially revealed the newest sneaker in celebration of 20 years of the King James’ signature line and it's the first of its kind.

Following weeks of steady teaser releases on social media by the NBA billionaire superstar and his sons, Nike has finally unveiled the Nike LeBron 20.

The Nike LeBron 20 becomes the first performance hoops shoe in James’ iconic signature line to debut as a low-top silhouette.

The shift in design which may come as surprise to fans features ample underfoot cushioning with the forefoot being equipped with a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit while the heel features an even larger Zoom Air unit.

Following the release of the latest collaboration, a press statement from Jason Petrie, the senior footwear designer for Men’s Basketball and lead designer of the LeBron line since the Zoom LeBron 7 read:

“We saw the 20 as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,”

“The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.

’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.” via Complex.

According to the Swoosh, the Nike LeBron 20 also features some of the most celebrated tech in past LeBron models, including the Nike Sphere ankle collar lining, which was first used in the Air Zoom Generation in 2003.

There’s also a carbon fiber shank plate in the midfoot that was pulled from the Zoom LeBron 5, while the Dunkman logo returns to the outsole after last appearing in the LeBron 16.

The Nike LeBron 20 will make its retail debut in the “Time Machine” colorway on September 29 at the official Nike store and at select Nike Basketball retailers with additional styles also launching this holiday season.

