2022 StanChart Nairobi marathon dates announced

The bank has sponsored the Nairobi Marathon since 2003 with proceeds channeled towards the bank’s Futuremakers initiative aimed at tackling inequality and promoting economic inclusion for the younger generation.

To date, Sh311 million has been allocated to Futuremakers program and over 24,000 beneficiaries have been impacted.

Last year, the marathon attracted over 7,000 participants with 2,500 participating in the physical run while more than 5,800 runners across 60 countries taking part in the virtual marathon.

This year, the bank is targeting to register 25,000 runners - 15,000 runners for the physical marathon and 10,000 for the virtual marathon.

The physical marathon will be held on the Southern Bypass with Uhuru Gardens as the marathon venue.

“Last year, we successfully held the Nairobi marathon after a year of hiatus due to the pandemic. While the physical run was restricted because of social distancing rules, the virtual option was a great compliment and had over 5,000 participants hailing from 60 countries.

"This year, with restrictions easing, we have designed the 2022 Nairobi marathon to be more expansive and seamless. We have increased our capacity for physical participants to 15,000 and have incorporated different digital tracking tools to allow for an easier user journey for our virtual participants," Peter Gitau, COO Standard Chartered, and Chairman of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon local organizing committee said.

Commenting during the launch, Athletics Kenya Chairman Jackson Tuwei said, “We are looking forward to this year’s marathon and encourage athletes to participate. The Nairobi marathon is a significant single-day participatory sporting event in the country and provides a great opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and get exposed to international running standards. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Standard Chartered this year and reinforce our commitment towards advancing athletics in Kenya.’’

This year’s races will include all six race categories; 42 km male and female, 21 km male and female, 10 km male and female, 21 km wheelchair male and female, 5 km family fun run race and the corporate relay challenge.

To participate, entrants will be required to visit the official Nairobi marathon website and register before October 16, 2022.