4 exciting tournaments happening at the Nairobi Polo Club this January

The month of January begins with a flurry of tournaments, viz. the Davis Cup, which will kick off the month on January 7-8, followed by the Maria Bencivenga Memorial Trophy on January 14-15, the Soldier's Salute on January 21-22, and culminating with the Chairman's Cup on January 28-29.

This partnership builds on last year, where the brand partnered with the storied Nairobi Polo Club to supplement the intense polo action on the field with a great social atmosphere.

In between matches and after tournaments are concluded; attendees, club members and players get together and share in drinks, food and music. This is something that has since been very well received by audiences.

During the 10-Goal International Tournament in September 2022, Tusker Malt pushed the envelope even further with its polo involvement, and featured a fashion installation by designer Brian Babu.

The brand was also part and parcel of the Chukkers and Carols Christmas Exhibition, where club members and the general public got together to celebrate the holidays.

A fraction of the proceeds from the Chukkers & Carols event went towards a Christmas donation package to the less fortunate in society.

In 2023, Tusker Malt intends to take the partnership a notch higher, and to be an integral part of the high-intensity action on the field and to provide refreshing, premium beer and top-notch entertainment to spectators and players alike.

"The Tusker brand has always been committed to supporting and celebrating sporting events in Kenya. As Tusker Malt, we are honoured to have the finest beer around be part of this month-long celebration of polo at the Nairobi Polo Club.

"We are also intent on bringing other elements to add more excitement outside the field of play, such as fashion installations, art showcases and much more. Last year we worked with Brian Babu and Filbert Mkwiche of Fintan Fashions. This year, expect even more from us and the partnership we have with the Nairobi Polo Club," said Rediet Yigezu, Tusker Malt Brand Manager.

The Tusker brand has a long history of supporting Kenyan sport and culture and is known for its commitment to providing high-quality, refreshing beer to fans as well as partnering with athletes to enable them to maximise their potential.

The sponsorship of these tournaments at the Nairobi Polo Club is yet another example of Tusker's dedication to bringing people together and fostering a sense of community through sports.

Tusker Malt invites everyone to come out and join in the exciting polo action and premium beer at the Nairobi Polo Club this January.