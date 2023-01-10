ADVERTISEMENT

4 exciting tournaments happening at the Nairobi Polo Club this January

Tusker Malt has announced its continued partnership with the Nairobi Polo Club as the institution gears up for an exciting January.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL)’s premium beer brand, Tusker Malt, has announced that its partnership with the Nairobi Polo Club will continue in 2023.

The month of January begins with a flurry of tournaments, viz. the Davis Cup, which will kick off the month on January 7-8, followed by the Maria Bencivenga Memorial Trophy on January 14-15, the Soldier's Salute on January 21-22, and culminating with the Chairman's Cup on January 28-29.

This partnership builds on last year, where the brand partnered with the storied Nairobi Polo Club to supplement the intense polo action on the field with a great social atmosphere.

In between matches and after tournaments are concluded; attendees, club members and players get together and share in drinks, food and music. This is something that has since been very well received by audiences.

During the 10-Goal International Tournament in September 2022, Tusker Malt pushed the envelope even further with its polo involvement, and featured a fashion installation by designer Brian Babu.

Nairobi Polo Club Vice Chairman Fredd Kambo takes to the field of play at the first tournament of the 2023 Nairobi Polo Season, the Peter Davis Cup
The brand was also part and parcel of the Chukkers and Carols Christmas Exhibition, where club members and the general public got together to celebrate the holidays.

A fraction of the proceeds from the Chukkers & Carols event went towards a Christmas donation package to the less fortunate in society.

Nairobi Polo Club Chairman, Raphael Nzomo, leads the crowd in singing Christmas Carols atthe Chukkers & Carols charity event that took place at the Nairobi Polo Club on December 23, 2022.
In 2023, Tusker Malt intends to take the partnership a notch higher, and to be an integral part of the high-intensity action on the field and to provide refreshing, premium beer and top-notch entertainment to spectators and players alike.

"The Tusker brand has always been committed to supporting and celebrating sporting events in Kenya. As Tusker Malt, we are honoured to have the finest beer around be part of this month-long celebration of polo at the Nairobi Polo Club.

"We are also intent on bringing other elements to add more excitement outside the field of play, such as fashion installations, art showcases and much more. Last year we worked with Brian Babu and Filbert Mkwiche of Fintan Fashions. This year, expect even more from us and the partnership we have with the Nairobi Polo Club," said Rediet Yigezu, Tusker Malt Brand Manager.

The winners of the 2023 Peter Davis Cup Polo Tournament, BM Security, hold their trophy aloft. (L-R) Harry Stitchbury, Moses Wainaga, Phylippa Gulden and Bobby Kamani.
The Tusker brand has a long history of supporting Kenyan sport and culture and is known for its commitment to providing high-quality, refreshing beer to fans as well as partnering with athletes to enable them to maximise their potential.

The sponsorship of these tournaments at the Nairobi Polo Club is yet another example of Tusker's dedication to bringing people together and fostering a sense of community through sports.

Attendees enjoyed a good time in the sun at the 2023 Davis Cup at the Nairobi Polo Club.The polo action continues each weekend of January, courtesy of Tusker Malt Lager.
Tusker Malt invites everyone to come out and join in the exciting polo action and premium beer at the Nairobi Polo Club this January.

Don't miss your chance to experience the thrill of the sport and the refreshment of Tusker Malt at these highly anticipated events. Tickets are available on Ticketsasa. For more information on upcoming tournaments, follow Tusker Malt on all social pages.

