WRESTLING

WWE: Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel as Extreme Rules set for Oct.8

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  other-sports

WWE held a press conference in Las Vegas on Saturday, announcing that the YouTube star would challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul will headline the main event at Crown Jewel this November
Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul will headline the main event at Crown Jewel this November

Logan Paul is set for the biggest match of his very young professional wrestling career.

Recommended articles

The 27-year-old YouTube has now been confirmed to face the Tribal Chief and undisputed WWE Universal champions Roman Reigns at the main event in Crown Jewel, happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 5.

The match was had earlier been teased during Paul's SmackDown appearance on Friday night when the social media sensation kicked off the show by calling out Reigns.

His request was however, brushed off by Paul Heyman, who is the special advocate for Reigns.

Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns on Friday night Smackdown
Logan Paul challenged Roman Reigns on Friday night Smackdown WWE

Paul then eventually dared Reigns to face him at Saturday's press conference.

Roman Reigns is the longest-reigning WWE universal champion in history, and is approaching the top 20 all-time for combined days reigning as a world champion in WWE.

Logan Paul signed a multi-event deal with WWE in June after an impressive showing at WrestleMania 38 which earned him rave reviews from fans and many in the industry.

But Paul's inexperience is nowhere near the Tribal Chief's.

Paul has competed just twice inside a WWE ring. First was alongsideThe Miz, when they defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
WWE Crown Jewel Main Event WWE

Then he himself also won a one-on-one match against The Miz at SummerSlam.

In the past, Crown Jewel has often featured a number of celebrity crossovers, including Brock Lesnar vs. Cain Velasquez as well as Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman.

It has also featured rare appearances by legends such as The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

At Clash at the Castle, Roman Reigns fended off yet another dangerous challenge from a determined former world champion Drew McIntyre.

Reigns successfully defended his undisputed WWE universal championship with a narrow victory over the Scottish nightmare to continue his record-setting run as champion.

Ronda Rousey is hellbent on reclaiming the SmackDown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey is hellbent on reclaiming the SmackDown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules WWE
WWE Extreme Rules Promo
WWE Extreme Rules Promo WWE

WWE's attention will now turn to October 8 at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

The event always features at least one match conducted under "Extreme Rules" conditions, with no disqualification or count-out.

After Extreme Rules, WWE will now return to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

From now until the end of the year, here is the confirmed pay-per-view schedule below along with the dates and locations of all key upcoming events.

  • Saturday, Oct. 8 - WWE Extreme Rules - Philadelphia, USA
  • Saturday, Nov. 5 - WWE Crown Jewel - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • Saturday, Nov. 26 - WWE Survivor Series - Boston, USA
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul will headline the main event at Crown Jewel this November

    WWE: Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel as Extreme Rules set for Oct.8

  • Red Bull's Max Verstappen is victorious in Monza

    Red Bull's Max Verstappen cruises to third consecutive Grand Prix win with victory in Monza

  • Mercedes will likely sign Daniel Riccardio as a backup replacement if Lewis Hamilton retires at the end of the season

    Mercedes keen to secure Lewis Hamilton's long-term replacement

Recommended articles

'Inzaghi is not that guy' - Reactions as Udinese stun Inter in epic fashion

'Inzaghi is not that guy' - Reactions as Udinese stun Inter in epic fashion

WWE: Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel as Extreme Rules set for Oct.8

WWE: Logan Paul to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel as Extreme Rules set for Oct.8

'SON-thing Special' - Reactions as Spurs absolutely rip Ndidi and Iheanacho's Leicester City to shreds

'SON-thing Special' - Reactions as Spurs absolutely rip Ndidi and Iheanacho's Leicester City to shreds

Dundee United fans interrupt 1-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth by chanting Lizzie's in a box

Dundee United fans interrupt 1-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth by chanting "Lizzie's in a box"

Jack Grealish scores for City after Guardiola’s cheeky statement

Jack Grealish scores for City after Guardiola’s cheeky statement

How 34-year-old goalkeeper ended Sadio Mane's Bayern 87-game scoring run

How 34-year-old goalkeeper ended Sadio Mane's Bayern 87-game scoring run

Trending

The PSG trio of Mbappe Neymar and Hakimi were spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert on Friday night

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal
#BAILAVINIJR

'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

Rafal Gikiewicz with an outstanding save vs Bayern Munich.
BUNDESLIGA

How 34-year-old goalkeeper ended Sadio Mane's Bayern 87-game scoring run

Erling Haaland celebrates with fellow Man City goalscorers Jack Grealish and Phil Foden
PREMIER LEAGUE

Haaland strikes again as Manchester City continue winning ways, thrash Wolves 3-0

Social media reactions as Barcelona thrash Elche 3-0 in La Liga
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as LewanGOALski helps Barcelona crush Elche after ghosting against Bayern

Leicester City were perpetually embarrassed by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'SON-thing Special' - Reactions as Spurs absolutely rip Ndidi and Iheanacho's Leicester City to shreds

Dundee United fans interrupt 1-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth

Dundee United fans interrupt 1-minute silence for Queen Elizabeth by chanting "Lizzie's in a box"

Jack Grealish of Manchester City (R) celebrates scoring their first goal with Erling Haaland during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton on September 17, 2022
PREMIER LEAGUE

Jack Grealish scores for City after Guardiola’s cheeky statement