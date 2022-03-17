Dennis Itumbi has poked fun at Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga after Arsenal's winning streak ended when they fell to a 2-0 loss to title contenders Liverpool.
Itumbi makes fun of Raila after Arsenal lose 2-0 to Liverpool
Odinga was present in the stadium to witness the loss
The digital strategist was quick to point out that while addressing the media at Chatham House, the former Prime Minister predicted a comfortable 2-0 win for the Gunners. However, that was not to be.
"Asante Baba. You Predicted pale @ChathamHouse that ARSENAL would win 2-0," read Itumbi's first tweet.
The former Director of Digital Communication in the Office of the President followed-up with a subsequent tweet predicting a similar outcome in the August 9, General Elections.
"Tinga in RED supporting Arsenal. Liverpool in Yellow walloped his team as he sat there.. Sasa next #HustlerNation ready for the match on 9.8.2022."
Odinga, an ardent supporter of the London based club, was present at the Emirates Stadium to witness the away side extend their winning streak to nine games as second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino saw them go home triumphant.
But it was not as comfortable for Jurgen Klopp's team as the result might suggest. An even game saw both sides register nine shots. The difference was that Liverpool finished their chances, while the Gunners did not.
The former Prime Minister was accompanied by his children, Raila junior and Winnie Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Siaya senator James Orengo and Peter Kenneth.
Odinga who is currently on a tour of the United Kingdom will today, March 17 meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Lambeth Palace before meeting with Kenyans living in the UK.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke