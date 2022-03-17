RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Itumbi makes fun of Raila after Arsenal lose 2-0 to Liverpool

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Odinga was present in the stadium to witness the loss

The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was accompanied by his children, Raila junior and Winnie Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Siaya senator James Orengo and Peter Kenneth.
The former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was accompanied by his children, Raila junior and Winnie Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Siaya senator James Orengo and Peter Kenneth.

Dennis Itumbi has poked fun at Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga after Arsenal's winning streak ended when they fell to a 2-0 loss to title contenders Liverpool.

Recommended articles

The digital strategist was quick to point out that while addressing the media at Chatham House, the former Prime Minister predicted a comfortable 2-0 win for the Gunners. However, that was not to be.

"Asante Baba. You Predicted pale @ChathamHouse that ARSENAL would win 2-0," read Itumbi's first tweet.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal
Diogo Jota opened the scoring for Liverpool against Arsenal Imago

The former Director of Digital Communication in the Office of the President followed-up with a subsequent tweet predicting a similar outcome in the August 9, General Elections.

"Tinga in RED supporting Arsenal. Liverpool in Yellow walloped his team as he sat there.. Sasa next #HustlerNation ready for the match on 9.8.2022."

Odinga, an ardent supporter of the London based club, was present at the Emirates Stadium to witness the away side extend their winning streak to nine games as second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino saw them go home triumphant.

But it was not as comfortable for Jurgen Klopp's team as the result might suggest. An even game saw both sides register nine shots. The difference was that Liverpool finished their chances, while the Gunners did not.

Roberto Firmino score his customary goal against Arsenal
Roberto Firmino score his customary goal against Arsenal IMAGO / PA Images

The former Prime Minister was accompanied by his children, Raila junior and Winnie Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed, COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Siaya senator James Orengo and Peter Kenneth.

Odinga who is currently on a tour of the United Kingdom will today, March 17 meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Lambeth Palace before meeting with Kenyans living in the UK.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Itumbi makes fun of Raila after Arsenal lose 2-0 to Liverpool

Itumbi makes fun of Raila after Arsenal lose 2-0 to Liverpool

Formula 1: New rules released to prevent repeat of 2021 Abu Dhabi

Formula 1: New rules released to prevent repeat of 2021 Abu Dhabi

Lewa marathon roars back to life after two years

Lewa marathon roars back to life after two years

AFC Leopards coach angered by Sofapaka, calls coach 'stupid'

AFC Leopards coach angered by Sofapaka, calls coach 'stupid'

Legendary WWE wrestler Razor Ramon passes away aged 63

Legendary WWE wrestler Razor Ramon passes away aged 63

CECAFA opens bidding process, Kenya locked out

CECAFA opens bidding process, Kenya locked out

Meet the volunteer who helped Kipchoge set a new record

Meet the volunteer who helped Kipchoge set a new record

6 athletes to compete for Sh342k price money at World Indoor Tour

6 athletes to compete for Sh342k price money at World Indoor Tour

No name FC wins 2022 edition of KOT 5-Aside tournament

No name FC wins 2022 edition of KOT 5-Aside tournament

Trending

COMMENT

National teams do not develop players: Cameroon home-based quota is doomed to fail

Rigobert Song (IMAGO/ABC Medya)

Chelsea in crisis as UK sanctions owner worth Sh1.6 trillion

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich.

Kenya's bid to host rugby world cup qualifiers ignored, find out why

NAIROBI, KENYA - JUNE 30: In this handout image provided by the APO Group, Kenya's Darwin Mukidza takes a conversion as Kenya Simbas beat Zimbabwe Sables 45-36 during the Rugby World Cup qualifier and Rugby Africa Gold Cup match between Kenya and Zimbabwe at RFUEA Ground on June 30, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by APO Group via Getty Images)

CECAFA opens bidding process, Kenya locked out

Boys enter with Kenya's national flag before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier football match between Kenya and Mali at Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi on October 10, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)