The Madrid derby has always been attracting Spanish La Liga fans. It is always related to the fierce and intriguing clash. This weekend such is on schedule again. Real Madrid, which has just toppled Barcelona on the top of the standings, will be hosting their local contender which is not in their best form. Los Rojiblancos is sloping to the fifth of the table. Considering their last outing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the Spanish Super Cup final, the game is still potentially even despite their current position.

Real and Atletico Previous Matches

Los Blancos was able to climb to the top after beating Real Valladolid last week by just one goal to nil. The only goal of the match was scored by Nacho’s header after taking advantage of Toni Kroos’s crossing. Despite such positive results, many are still concerned with their attacking side when Benzema is absent.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s position is now under the threat after his team’s series of disappointing results since Super Copa final. Last weekend, they had to be held in a goalless draw against Leganes at their home turf.

Possible Tactic

Zinedine Zidane is one of the modern football managers who tend to be less strict in terms of formation. He is quite adaptable in various formations depending on their opponent. However, this former French star is often in favor of 4-2-3-1, 4-3-3 formation with a transition to 4-3-2-1 lately due to the injury of Hazard, Bale and Marco Asencio.

Meanwhile, Simeone’s favorite formation during his spell in Los Rojiblancos is 4-4-2 or 4-1-4-1. El Cholo tends to apply a pragmatic approach by focusing on building solid defense plus creating space to attack on both sides.

Players to Watch

The current Real Madrid’s top performers this season are surprisingly not from the frontman apart from Karim Benzema who is still the team’s top scorer. They are the defensive midfielder Casemiro with his three goals and one assist, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Another notable one is the young Uruguayan Federico Valverde.

In Los Chocorenos, Simeone relies on several key figures such as Saul Niguez, Thomas Partey and the Argentinean winger Angel Correa, who has bagged three goals and provided five assists so far

Real Madrid vs Atletico Prediction

The upcoming Madrid derby this weekend is likely to still be quite even. Yet, the home side will have all the advantages to secure three points here, especially if Simeone still fails to find the better formula on their attack.

Madrid Derby Betting Odds

The odds for this game are quite obvious. The host is priced to win higher at 1.87. Saul Niguez and Co are only backed to win at 4.40 whereas the draw result is at 3.45.