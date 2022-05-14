FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-up

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

The two teams are meeting for the fourth time this season

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: The LED board inside the stadium shows the match information prior to The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: The LED board inside the stadium shows the match information prior to The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

English Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool are set to face off in the FA Cup final tonight (6:45pm) with the former looking to avenge their Carabao Cup final loss at Wembley to the latter on February 27.

Recommended articles

This is the fourth time, the two teams are playing each other this season with the previous three all ending in draws. There was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield and a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge.

The Carabao Cup final saw the eight-time FA Cup winners and seven-time winners forced into penalties after a 0-0 draw after extra time. Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sending his spot-kick well over the crossbar.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: A general view of the Emirates FA Cup trophy prior to The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: A general view of the Emirates FA Cup trophy prior to The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

Chelsea are without Kai Havertz due to hamstring issues, while Romelu Lukaku gets the nod up front. Thomas Tuchel has made one change to the side that beat Leeds United 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Thiago Silva replacing Andreas Christensen at the back.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has opted for Ibrahima Konate at centre-back over Joel Matip, while Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Naby Keita form the midfield.

Chelsea XI: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Luiz Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: The LED board inside the stadium shows the match information prior to The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

    FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-up

  • Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)

    Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

  • Chelsea renew their rivalry with Liverpool in the finals of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday May 14, 2022

    'Nothing to be jealous of ' - Thomas Tuchel admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash

Recommended articles

FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-up

FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-up

Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

'Nothing to be jealous of ' - Thomas Tuchel admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash

'Nothing to be jealous of ' - Thomas Tuchel admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash

Wydad Casablanca see off Atletico Luanda to qualify for 'home' Champions League final

Wydad Casablanca see off Atletico Luanda to qualify for 'home' Champions League final

Inaugural African MVP award to reward fans with opportunity to win trip to Spain

Inaugural African MVP award to reward fans with opportunity to win trip to Spain

Linda Ogutu appointed to head the FKF transition committee

Linda Ogutu appointed to head the FKF transition committee

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

PHOTO STORY: How Maguire dressed for his wedding after leaving Manchester United training

Maguire marries Fern Hawkins
PREMIER LEAGUE

Alex Iwobi and a surprise player could halt Mikel Arteta's UCL dream

Arsenal have it all to do in their remaining matches if they are to secure Champions League football next season
LA LIGA

Inaugural African MVP award to reward fans with opportunity to win trip to Spain

The power is in your hands to select your La Liga African MVP
FA CUP

'Nothing to be jealous of ' - Thomas Tuchel admits admiration for Jurgen Klopp ahead of final clash

Chelsea renew their rivalry with Liverpool in the finals of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday May 14, 2022
CAFCL

Wydad Casablanca see off Atletico Luanda to qualify for 'home' Champions League final

Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca will enjoy home advantage at the 2021/22 CAF Champions League final

Linda Ogutu appointed to head the FKF transition committee

FKF Caretaker committee hands over report to CS Amina Mohammed
PREMIER LEAGUE

Emmanuel Dennis and 2 other Africans snubbed for Player of the Season

Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)