English Premier League sides Chelsea and Liverpool are set to face off in the FA Cup final tonight (6:45pm) with the former looking to avenge their Carabao Cup final loss at Wembley to the latter on February 27.
FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-up
The two teams are meeting for the fourth time this season
This is the fourth time, the two teams are playing each other this season with the previous three all ending in draws. There was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield and a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge.
The Carabao Cup final saw the eight-time FA Cup winners and seven-time winners forced into penalties after a 0-0 draw after extra time. Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sending his spot-kick well over the crossbar.
Chelsea are without Kai Havertz due to hamstring issues, while Romelu Lukaku gets the nod up front. Thomas Tuchel has made one change to the side that beat Leeds United 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Thiago Silva replacing Andreas Christensen at the back.
Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has opted for Ibrahima Konate at centre-back over Joel Matip, while Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Naby Keita form the midfield.
Chelsea XI: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic.
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Thiago, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Luiz Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane.
