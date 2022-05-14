FA Cup final: Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed line-up

This is the fourth time, the two teams are playing each other this season with the previous three all ending in draws. There was a 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield and a 2-2 stalemate in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge.

The Carabao Cup final saw the eight-time FA Cup winners and seven-time winners forced into penalties after a 0-0 draw after extra time. Liverpool won 11-10 on penalties with Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga sending his spot-kick well over the crossbar.

Pulse Live Kenya

Chelsea are without Kai Havertz due to hamstring issues, while Romelu Lukaku gets the nod up front. Thomas Tuchel has made one change to the side that beat Leeds United 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, with Thiago Silva replacing Andreas Christensen at the back.

Jurgen Klopp, meanwhile, has opted for Ibrahima Konate at centre-back over Joel Matip, while Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Naby Keita form the midfield.

Chelsea XI: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku, Christian Pulisic.