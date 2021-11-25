Rugby: Unvaccinated players will not be allowed to compete in Kenya Cup

In a letter sent to clubs chairmen, Kenya Rugby Union (KRU0 said, “NO team will be allowed to field players not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all team managers to compile vaccination certificates and send to KRU on or before Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Unvaccinated players shall also be considered ineligible.”

There are six matches on the cards as the 2021/22 Kenya Cup season kicks off on Saturday, November 27 2021.

The season will again be played on a one off, round robin basis with the top four teams qualifying for the semifinal playoffs with the final slated for Saturday March 5 2022.

Strathmore Leos get the new season underway when they host Topfry Nakuru in the day’s early kick off at the RFUEA Ground.

This match will pave the way for the Ngong Road derby when hosts Kenya Harlequin and Resolution Impala Saracens face off in the subsequent fixture at the RFUEA.

Last season’s runners up Kabras Sugar will be at home to Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad at the Moi Showground, Kakamega with Masinde Muliro hosting Nondescripts at the MMUST Campus in Lurambi, Kakamega.

Menengai Oilers welcome Mwamba to the Moi Showground, Nakuru while defending champions KCB host Homeboyz at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

This year’s league season will also incorporate women’s action. There will be three fixtures this weekend starting with the early kick off between Mwamba and Topfry Nakuru at the RFUEA.

Ruckit and Yamananshi Impala will duel at the Impala Club with Homeboyz and Northern Suburbs facing off in Ruaraka.

Match Day 1, Saturday, November 27 2021

Kenya Cup

Strathmore Leos v Topfry Nakuru, 1.00pm, RFUEA, Nairobi (live)

Kenya Harlequin v Resolution Impala Saracens, 3.00pm, RFUEA, Nairobi (live)

Kabras Sugar v Blak Blad, 3.00pm, Moi Showground, Kakamega

Masinde Muliro v Nondescripts, 3.00pm, MMUST, Kakamega

Menengai Oilers v Mwamba, 3.00pm,Moi Showground, Nakuru

KCB v Homeboyz, 3.00pm, KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka

Women’s Kenya Cup

Mwamba v Topfry Nakuru, 11.00am, RFUEA, Nairobi

Ruckit v Yamanashi Impala Saracens, 1.00pm, Impala Club, Nairobi