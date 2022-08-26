RUGBY

Shujaa hosted by Big Ted in Los Angeles

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Rugby

The boys are set to take part in the Los Angeles sevens

Newly appointed Consul-General to the Kenyan Embassy in Los Angeles Thomas Kwaka popular referred to as 'Big Ted' (far right) hosted the Kenya men's sevens team, Shujaa for a luncheon on August 26.
Newly appointed Consul-General to the Kenyan Embassy in Los Angeles Thomas Kwaka popular referred to as 'Big Ted' (far right) hosted the Kenya men's sevens team, Shujaa for a luncheon on August 26.

Newly appointed Consul-General to the Kenyan Embassy in Los Angeles, Thomas Kwaka popular referred to as 'Big Ted' hosted the Kenya men's sevens team, Shujaa for a luncheon on August 26.

In a statement released by the consulate, Big Ted expressed his support and best of wishes to the Shujaa team as they gear up for this weekend's Los Angeles Sevens.

Kenya Men’s Sevens Head Coach Damian McGrath is a positive man ahead of the tournament.

McGrath after announcing Shujaa’s squad ahead of the World Series season conclusion, suggested that he and the boys have put in the extra work needed so as to finish off the season in a positive note.

Coming off their seventh-spot finish at the recently held Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Shujaa are set to face Samoa, England and Scotland in Pool D.

McGrath announced two changes in the team with Jeff Oluoch and Samuel Oliech replacing Levi Amunga and Herman Humwa respectively. The latter were part of the squad that took part in the Commonwealth Games.

“The side for L.A was selected mainly on the contracted players, I’ve made two changes from the Commonwealth Games team simply to have a look at other players, so Sammy Oliech and Jeff Oluoch will come in,” McGrath told press.

Kenya national rugby union team 's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya national rugby union team 's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Big Ted's heartfelt message to Uhuru as he moves to Los Angeles for new job

The Englishman clarified that the squad was in no way a reflection of who was having a poor season or not. According to McGrath, the squad rotation is an attempt to blend the squad with both experienced and upcoming players.

“It’s not a reflection on the guys who have been left out…it’s just a chance for me to look at them because we are looking to change the senior squad group to bring in some younger players from the National Sevens Circuit,” McGrath added.

Shujaa begin their campaign in America against Samoa on Saturday, August 27 at 8:26pm EAT, before their second game against England at 11:10pm. The boys round off their pool D matches against Scotland on Sunday, August 28 at 2:21am.

READ: Shujaa head coach names squad ahead of Los Angeles sevens set for August 27-28

Topics:
Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Newly appointed Consul-General to the Kenyan Embassy in Los Angeles Thomas Kwaka popular referred to as 'Big Ted' (far right) hosted the Kenya men's sevens team, Shujaa for a luncheon on August 26.

    Shujaa hosted by Big Ted in Los Angeles

  • HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 26: Collins Injera of Kenya celebrates after scoring a try during the match between South Africa and Kenya at the 2020 HSBC Sevens at FMG Stadium Waikato on January 26, 2020 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

    Collins Injera lands ambassadorial role, find out more

  • Kenya Men’s Sevens Head Coach Damian McGrath

    McGrath exudes confidence ahead of Los Angeles sevens

Recommended articles

Shujaa hosted by Big Ted in Los Angeles

Shujaa hosted by Big Ted in Los Angeles

Kenyans out to prove their might in Switzerland

Kenyans out to prove their might in Switzerland

5 Serena Williams records that may never be broken

5 Serena Williams records that may never be broken

Audi set to join Championship in 2026

Audi set to join Championship in 2026

Collins Injera lands ambassadorial role, find out more

Collins Injera lands ambassadorial role, find out more

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

PSG reveals 'ready plan' to win Champions League after Juventus draw

Trending

2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage
UCL

Champions League group stage: Barcelona to meet Bayern again, Chelsea draw AC Milan

UEFA Champions League
UCL

Why the 22/23 Champions League season should be tagged the "homecoming"

Eric Bailly.
TRANSFERS

'We are United, thank you' - Eric Bailly pens emotional letter to United

James Milner took Virgil Van Dijk to task for his defending during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United
SOLACE

Virgil Van Dijk would be great in any era, don't let Man Utd error fool you

Oliver Khan

Oliver Kahn laughs at Barcelona, Group of Death Champions League draws

Casemiro
PREMIER LEAGUE

Man United star Casemiro ready to 'suffer' to help club win games, titles

Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo could be missing out on playing in the competition if he stays with Manchester United this season
UCL

35 Champions League group stage records you should know about before September 6

Nicolas Pepe during his presentation.
TRANSFERS

French club OGC Nice presents £72m Arsenal flop Nicolas Pepe to fans