Shujaa hosted by Big Ted in Los Angeles

In a statement released by the consulate, Big Ted expressed his support and best of wishes to the Shujaa team as they gear up for this weekend's Los Angeles Sevens.

Kenya Men’s Sevens Head Coach Damian McGrath is a positive man ahead of the tournament.

McGrath after announcing Shujaa’s squad ahead of the World Series season conclusion, suggested that he and the boys have put in the extra work needed so as to finish off the season in a positive note.

Coming off their seventh-spot finish at the recently held Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Shujaa are set to face Samoa, England and Scotland in Pool D.

McGrath announced two changes in the team with Jeff Oluoch and Samuel Oliech replacing Levi Amunga and Herman Humwa respectively. The latter were part of the squad that took part in the Commonwealth Games.

“The side for L.A was selected mainly on the contracted players, I’ve made two changes from the Commonwealth Games team simply to have a look at other players, so Sammy Oliech and Jeff Oluoch will come in,” McGrath told press.

The Englishman clarified that the squad was in no way a reflection of who was having a poor season or not. According to McGrath, the squad rotation is an attempt to blend the squad with both experienced and upcoming players.

“It’s not a reflection on the guys who have been left out…it’s just a chance for me to look at them because we are looking to change the senior squad group to bring in some younger players from the National Sevens Circuit,” McGrath added.