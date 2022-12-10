ADVERTISEMENT
UPDATE

All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures

Fabian Simiyu
Matchday 3 previews of the Kenya Cup and the KRU Championship fixtures have been released and here is what you need to know

Bob Muhati (left) of KCB in action. [Instagram]
Bob Muhati (left) of KCB in action. [Instagram]

Several matches for the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship will be played today December 10, 2022, and the kick-off times and venues have been confirmed.

KCB will take on Homeboyz today in a match that will be more of a derby when you get into deeper details of the clash. Many people are waiting for this match and it will be played at 4:00 pm at the KCB Sports Club

Another match that will make headlines today will be that of Mwamba and Blak Blad. Mwamba is yet to lose a match and Blak Bad will try to upset them in their clash.

Kenya Cup fixtures
Kenya Cup fixtures Pulse Live Kenya

Defending Champions Kabras Sugar will battle against Kenya Harlequin at the Kakamega Showground at 3:00 pm EAT. Kabras are 3rd on the table while Kenya Harlequin are second last.

  1. Catholic Monks v Mean Machine- (Catholic University at 4:00 pm EAT)
  2. Kabras Sugar v Kenya Harlequin- (Kakamega Showground at 3:00 pm EAT)
  3. Menengai Oilers v Masinde Muliro- (Nakuru Showground at 4:00 pm EAT)
  4. KCB v Homeboyz- (KCB Sports Club at 4:00 pm EAT)
  5. Nakuru v Strathmore Leos- (Nakuru Athletic Club at 4:00 pm EAT)
  6. Mwamba v Blak Blad- (Strathmore University at 4:00 pm EAT)
  1. Nondescripts v Kisumu- (Racecourse at 1:00 pm EAT)
  2. Impala Saracens v USIU Marshalls- (Racecourse at 3:00 pm EAT)
  3. Shamas Foundation v Kabarak University- (RFUEA at 3:00 pm EAT)
  4. South Coast Pirates v UoE Trojans- (Seacrest Diani at 3:00 pm EAT)
  5. Zetech Oaks v Daystar Falcons- (JKUAT at 3:00 pm EAT)
  6. Western Bulls v Eldoret- (Bullring, Kakamega at 3:00 pm EAT)
KRU Championship fixtures
KRU Championship fixtures Pulse Live Kenya
