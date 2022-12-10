All you need to know about the Kenya Cup and KRU Championship fixtures

Kenya Cup

KCB will take on Homeboyz today in a match that will be more of a derby when you get into deeper details of the clash. Many people are waiting for this match and it will be played at 4:00 pm at the KCB Sports Club

Another match that will make headlines today will be that of Mwamba and Blak Blad. Mwamba is yet to lose a match and Blak Bad will try to upset them in their clash.

Defending Champions Kabras Sugar will battle against Kenya Harlequin at the Kakamega Showground at 3:00 pm EAT. Kabras are 3rd on the table while Kenya Harlequin are second last.

Kenya Cup day 3 fixtures

Catholic Monks v Mean Machine- (Catholic University at 4:00 pm EAT) Kabras Sugar v Kenya Harlequin- (Kakamega Showground at 3:00 pm EAT) Menengai Oilers v Masinde Muliro- (Nakuru Showground at 4:00 pm EAT) KCB v Homeboyz- (KCB Sports Club at 4:00 pm EAT) Nakuru v Strathmore Leos- (Nakuru Athletic Club at 4:00 pm EAT) Mwamba v Blak Blad- (Strathmore University at 4:00 pm EAT)

KRU Championship

Nondescripts v Kisumu- (Racecourse at 1:00 pm EAT) Impala Saracens v USIU Marshalls- (Racecourse at 3:00 pm EAT) Shamas Foundation v Kabarak University- (RFUEA at 3:00 pm EAT) South Coast Pirates v UoE Trojans- (Seacrest Diani at 3:00 pm EAT) Zetech Oaks v Daystar Falcons- (JKUAT at 3:00 pm EAT) Western Bulls v Eldoret- (Bullring, Kakamega at 3:00 pm EAT)